Gann Hi Lo

The Gann High Low Activator Metatrader 5 forex indicator was explained in the 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine by Robert Krausz.

The technical indicator represents a Simple Moving Average (SMA) of the prior N periods’ low or highs.





The curves of the highs and the lows are adequately tracked using the Gann High Low Activator indicator.





Nevertheless, the close of the bar is what determines which of them that gets plotted.





The indicator pops up on the chart as a dual colored line (orange red & lime green), a gray dotted line (that runs somewhat in the middle of the channel), and a gainsboro shadow.





These components of the Gann High Low Activator indicator forms a sort of channel that requires being breached if the trend is going to be changed.





Use this indicator for scalping, day trading and swing trading purposes.





The GBP/USD H1 chart below displays the Gann High Low Activator Metatrader 5 forex indicator in action.





Basic Trading Signals





Buy Signal: Go long when the dual colored line of the Gann High Low Activator Metatrader 5 forex indicator turns lime green.





Sell Signal: Go short when the dual colored line of the Gann High Low Activator Metatrader 5 forex indicator turns orange red.





Exit buy trade: Close all buy orders if while a bullish trend is ongoing, the lines (dotted and dual colored) of the Gann High Low Activator indicator intersects.





Exit sell trade: Close all sell orders if while a bearish trend is running, the lines (dotted and dual colored) of the Gann High Low Activator indicator crosses.





Tips : Asides using the SMA, the MT5 Gann High Low Activator indicator deploys other averages to give more acceptable trading results in some market conditions.





MT5 Indicator Characteristics





Currency pairs: Any





Platform: Metatrader 5





Type: chart pattern indicator





Customization options: Variable (Average period, Average method, Turn alerts on? Alert on current bar? Display messages on alert? Play sound on alerts? Send email on alerts? Send push notification on alerts), Colors, width & Style.





Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month





Type: trend