The Obie Scalper indicator for Metatrader 4 is an easy to use Forex scalping indicator that delivers quick profits on the lower time frames.

The indicator analyses the chart for quick scalping opportunities that may arise during the various trading sessions.

The best results were achieved during the most volatile trading sessions (London & American).

Naturally, the Obie Scalper indicator works on any time frame and currency pair of your preference.

How to trade with it (example)?



Open a buy scalping trade as soon as the light-blue arrow gets printed on the chart.

Open a sell scalping trade as soon as the magenta arrow gets printed on the chart.

Exit the trade for 8-15 pips profit.

Utilize a short-term stop loss to minimize your losses.

Feel free to use your own favorite trading method to open and close trades with the Obie Scalper Forex indicator.

Indicator Specifications



Trading Platform: Developed for Metatrader 4 (MT4)

Currency pairs: Works for any pair

Time frames: Works for any time frame

Input Parameters: Periods, average, color settings & style

Indicator type: trend

Repaint? Does not repaint the signal arrows.