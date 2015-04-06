Obie 1M Scalper

The Obie 1M Scalper Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an automated forex trading software that takes advantage of 13 moving averages.

Essentially, its use of multiple moving averages in formulating a logic that scans the market for buy/sell trade signals ensures that such alerts are increasingly accurate.

Just as the name suggests, it is a scalping algorithm that works finest on the 1-minute time frame on major forex pairs like the GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, etc. as well as stocks listed on NASDAQ.

The risk involved with trading this automated trading system is the spread.

Therefore, the 1-minute Scalper expert advisor should be deployed only on forex pairs that have relatively tight spreads, for instance EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GBP/USD.

Strategy Tester Report

Find below the 1 Minute Scalper forex robot strategy tester report for the GBP/USD forex pair on the 1-Minute chart.

Overall Performance

The EA made a total profit of $605.44 from a total of 13 trades. The largest winning trade generated $357.27 in profits, while the largest losing trade generated a loss of-$0.00.

Statistics:

Bars in test: 8519 ticks modelled

Initial deposit: $10000.00

Total net profit: $605.44

Total trades: 13

Largest profit trade: $357.27

Largest loss trade: -$0.00

Consecutive wins: 13

Consecutive losses: 0

MT4 Forex Robot Characteristics

Currency pairs: Any

Platform: Metatrader 4

Type: Expert advisor

Input Parameters: Enable “no loss,” When to move break even, How much pips to move sl, Lots size, MaimumRisk, DecreaseFactor, TrailingStop, Stop Loss, MagicNumber, TakeProfit

Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month

Type: MA

If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose  a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"

Inputs

  •  Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
  •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
  • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
  • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
  • Exit=Enable Exit strategy (values:true/false).
  • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
  • IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
  • TrailingStop-set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
  • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500).
  • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200).
  • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
  • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
  •  Mom_Sell-Momentum_Sell trigger(values: 0.1-5).
  •  Mom_Buy-Momentum_Buy trigger(values: 0.1-5).
  • UseEquityStop -  (values: true).
  • TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-5).
  • Max_Trades(1-5). 

You need to optimize this EA once  a week and use the exact same  inputs from above .

You can use it as  hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.


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