Obie 1M Scalper
- Experts
-
Obaida KusibiIT graduate
6 years trader
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Obie 1M Scalper Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an automated forex trading software that takes advantage of 13 moving averages.
Essentially, its use of multiple moving averages in formulating a logic that scans the market for buy/sell trade signals ensures that such alerts are increasingly accurate.
Just as the name suggests, it is a scalping algorithm that works finest on the 1-minute time frame on major forex pairs like the GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, etc. as well as stocks listed on NASDAQ.
The risk involved with trading this automated trading system is the spread.
Therefore, the 1-minute Scalper expert advisor should be deployed only on forex pairs that have relatively tight spreads, for instance EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GBP/USD.
Strategy Tester Report
Find below the 1 Minute Scalper forex robot strategy tester report for the GBP/USD forex pair on the 1-Minute chart.
Overall Performance
The EA made a total profit of $605.44 from a total of 13 trades. The largest winning trade generated $357.27 in profits, while the largest losing trade generated a loss of-$0.00.
Statistics:
Bars in test: 8519 ticks modelled
Initial deposit: $10000.00
Total net profit: $605.44
Total trades: 13
Largest profit trade: $357.27
Largest loss trade: -$0.00
Consecutive wins: 13
Consecutive losses: 0
MT4 Forex Robot Characteristics
Currency pairs: Any
Platform: Metatrader 4
Type: Expert advisor
Input Parameters: Enable “no loss,” When to move break even, How much pips to move sl, Lots size, MaimumRisk, DecreaseFactor, TrailingStop, Stop Loss, MagicNumber, TakeProfit
Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month
Type: MA
If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"
Inputs
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- Exit=Enable Exit strategy (values:true/false).
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
- IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
- TrailingStop-set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500).
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200).
- FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
- SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
- Mom_Sell-Momentum_Sell trigger(values: 0.1-5).
- Mom_Buy-Momentum_Buy trigger(values: 0.1-5).
- UseEquityStop - (values: true).
- TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-5).
- Max_Trades(1-5).
You need to optimize this EA once a week and use the exact same inputs from above .
You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.