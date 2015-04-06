The Obie 1M Scalper Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an automated forex trading software that takes advantage of 13 moving averages.

Essentially, its use of multiple moving averages in formulating a logic that scans the market for buy/sell trade signals ensures that such alerts are increasingly accurate.

Just as the name suggests, it is a scalping algorithm that works finest on the 1-minute time frame on major forex pairs like the GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, etc. as well as stocks listed on NASDAQ.

The risk involved with trading this automated trading system is the spread.

Therefore, the 1-minute Scalper expert advisor should be deployed only on forex pairs that have relatively tight spreads, for instance EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GBP/USD.

Strategy Tester Report



Find below the 1 Minute Scalper forex robot strategy tester report for the GBP/USD forex pair on the 1-Minute chart.

Overall Performance



The EA made a total profit of $605.44 from a total of 13 trades. The largest winning trade generated $357.27 in profits, while the largest losing trade generated a loss of-$0.00.

Statistics:



Bars in test: 8519 ticks modelled

Initial deposit: $10000.00

Total net profit: $605.44

Total trades: 13

Largest profit trade: $357.27

Largest loss trade: -$0.00

Consecutive wins: 13

Consecutive losses: 0

MT4 Forex Robot Characteristics



Currency pairs: Any

Platform: Metatrader 4

Type: Expert advisor

Input Parameters: Enable “no loss,” When to move break even, How much pips to move sl, Lots size, MaimumRisk, DecreaseFactor, TrailingStop, Stop Loss, MagicNumber, TakeProfit

Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month

Type: MA

If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"

Inputs

Use_TP_In_Money - Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).

- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false). TP_In_Money - Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).

- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100). Use_TP_In_percen t- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).

t- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false). TP_In_Percent - Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).

- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100). Exit=Enable Exit strategy (values:true/false).

Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).

- Lots size (values: 0.01-1). IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).

-how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1). TrailingStop -set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.

-set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss. Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500).

- Stop Loss (values: 30-500). MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).

- Magic number (values: 1-100000). TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200).

- Take Profit (values: 50-200). FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).

- Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20). SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).

- Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200). Mom_Sell -Momentum_Sell trigger(values: 0.1-5).

-Momentum_Sell trigger(values: 0.1-5). Mom_Buy -Momentum_Buy trigger(values: 0.1-5).

-Momentum_Buy trigger(values: 0.1-5). UseEquityStop - (values: true).

TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-5).

Max_Trades(1-5).

You need to optimize this EA once a week and use the exact same inputs from above . You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.



