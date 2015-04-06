The Pure Management Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an algorithmic trader that is designed to take just 10 pips of profits during the day’s session.





The EA deploys an algorithm that prioritizes the high probability of consecutive wins in a bid to find better results, thereby improving the expected payoff.





The Pure Management expert advisor takes advantage of a money management technique that is based on a statistical data from history, along with the increasing of lots after losing a trade.





The Pure Management forex robot lowers risk by ramping up its order lots just after some consecutive wins as well. It keeps this increasing order lots in check using a default maximum lot size cap of 5.0.





Strategy Tester Report





Find below the Pure Management robot strategy tester report for the EUR/USD forex pair on the 1-Minute chart.





Overall Performance





The EA made a total profit of $1640.00 from a total of 198 trades. The largest winning trade generated $50.00 in profits, while the largest losing trade generated a loss of-$250.00.





Statistics:





Bars in test: 19854 ticks modelled





Initial deposit: $10000.00





Total net profit: $1640.00





Total trades: 198





Largest profit trade: $50.00





Largest loss trade: -$250.00





Consecutive wins: 6





Consecutive losses: 1





MT4 Forex Robot Characteristics





Currency pairs: Any





Platform: Metatrader 4





Type: Expert advisor





Input Parameters: FIXLOT, MINLOTS, MAXLOTS, MAXIMUMRISKS, SLIPPAGE, TRADINGHOUR, HOURSTOCHECKTREND, ORDERMAXAGE, FIRSTMULTIPLICATOR, SECONDMULTIPLICATOR, THIRDMULTIPLICATOR, FOURTHMULTIPLICATOR, FIFTHMULTIPLICATOR, STOPLOSS, TRAILINGSTOP, TAKEPROFIT





Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month





Type: Money Management