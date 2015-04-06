Pure Management

The Pure Management Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an algorithmic trader that is designed to take just 10 pips of profits during the day’s session.


The EA deploys an algorithm that prioritizes the high probability of consecutive wins in a bid to find better results, thereby improving the expected payoff.

The Pure Management expert advisor takes advantage of a money management technique that is based on a statistical data from history, along with the increasing of lots after losing a trade.

The Pure Management forex robot lowers risk by ramping up its order lots just after some consecutive wins as well. It keeps this increasing order lots in check using a default maximum lot size cap of 5.0.

Strategy Tester Report


Find below the Pure Management robot strategy tester report for the EUR/USD forex pair on the 1-Minute chart.

Overall Performance


The EA made a total profit of $1640.00 from a total of 198 trades. The largest winning trade generated $50.00 in profits, while the largest losing trade generated a loss of-$250.00.

Statistics:


Bars in test: 19854 ticks modelled

Initial deposit: $10000.00

Total net profit: $1640.00

Total trades: 198

Largest profit trade: $50.00

Largest loss trade: -$250.00

Consecutive wins: 6

Consecutive losses: 1

MT4 Forex Robot Characteristics


Currency pairs: Any

Platform: Metatrader 4

Type: Expert advisor


Input Parameters: FIXLOT, MINLOTS, MAXLOTS, MAXIMUMRISKS, SLIPPAGE, TRADINGHOUR, HOURSTOCHECKTREND, ORDERMAXAGE, FIRSTMULTIPLICATOR, SECONDMULTIPLICATOR, THIRDMULTIPLICATOR, FOURTHMULTIPLICATOR, FIFTHMULTIPLICATOR, STOPLOSS, TRAILINGSTOP, TAKEPROFIT

Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month

Type: Money Management
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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