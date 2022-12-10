Selling at 30$ for one week!

The Obie Scalper Alerts indicator for MT5 is an excellent buy/sell rapid signals tool for scalpers and day traders alike.

The signals are very easy to understand and they appear in the main chart window as blue and red colored dots.

Buy & sell signal:



A blue dot is a buy signal.

A red dot is a sell signal.

Feel free to experiment with the indicator’s different settings and input values.

The indicator works equally well on all currency pairs (majors, minors and exotic) and shows promising results if used correctly.

Trading Tips:



Feel free to use your own favorite trade entry, stop loss and take profit strategy when trading with this scalper indicator.

As always, trade in agreement with the overall trend and practice on a demo account first until you fully understand this indicator.

Indicator Specifications & Inputs:



Trading Platform: Developed for Metatrader 5 (MT5)

Trading Instruments: Works for Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Equity Indices, Precious Metals, Energies and Shares

Time frames: Works for any time frame

Trade Style: Works for scalping, day trading and swing trading

Input Parameters: Variable (inputs tab), color settings & style

Indicator type: Signals

Does the indicator repaint? No.



