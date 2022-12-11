Breakthru Bot

This robot will change the way you invest forever.

Why?

I'm going to show you how you can begin to make money while you sleep, work, eat, anytime... anywhere!

In short: if you want to make the in

Investing easier, you'll love this robot.

Let's get started.


Please leave 5 stars, thank you. :)


https://youtube.com/shorts/G5Dk1hnaTh4?feature=share

9-TimeFrame-signal moving average strategy. 

TRADES AUTOMATICALLY! 


https://www.fiverr.com/share/lA95DR

Breakthru Forex's Fiver service is now open! (custom order, Request Quote: ROBOT50 for 50% off!)


Description:

Free for a limited time. :)

Downloads in seconds. Begin relaxing while trades are passively made on your

at-home desktop for your demo or live account. 

A broker which has unlimited free access to a demo account is IG, found here:

https://www.ig.com/us/trading-platforms/metatrader-4/download-mt4


Perfect for traders who are UNSURE and/or looking for ALL timeframes to begin trading.


The concept of this robot is based on the anti-fair-value principle. In short, trading when

price has risen or lowered past a moving-average price is the best way to enter trends and get excellent entries.

Not only do you get one moving average, but up to 9... The sky is the limit!

(Custom robot projects available on fiver here  👉 https://www.fiverr.com/share/lA95DR)

Purchasing this product is an acknowledgement that capital gains or any other kind

are not guaranteed with this product, and that the developer(s) will not be responsible for any person's losses of any kind.


Specifications:

- Select any or all 9 moving averages on separate timeframes to help filter trade decisions

*       M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN

*       Inputs for MA period (9 parameters), MA applied (1), and MA type (1)

- Day-Trading Algorithm

- All FOREX pairs including CROSS PAIRS!!!*

- Anti-fair-value principle (see bottom of page)

- Trailing/Fixed stop-loss options

- Variable and volatility-based ATR stop-loss, take profit, and pending orders

- Market/Limit/Stop order options 

- Auto-closure at end of the day AND when max-spread conditions are met 

*       Enter time of day for order allowance/closure

*       Robot will not trade until spread is reasonable

- Custom fitness metric for Strategy Tester included (Return/Average Drawdown)

*       FREE anti-stagnation machine-learning algorithm included!


* Please, when trading cross pairs, download the H1 data for the currency pair that contains both 

  the quote currency (right-hand side) that you are trading and the currency in your account. If issues occur

  elsewhere, download the H1 data for the pair you're trading and data for any timeframes being tested as well.


Visit @Breakthru Forex on Youtube. 

Please leave 5 stars, thank you. :)

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EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Experts
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
Experts
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
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