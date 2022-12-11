Breakthru Bot

This robot will change the way you invest forever.

Why?

I'm going to show you how you can begin to make money while you sleep, work, eat, anytime... anywhere!

In short: if you want to make the in

Investing easier, you'll love this robot.

Let's get started.


9-TimeFrame-signal moving average strategy. 

TRADES AUTOMATICALLY! 


Description:

Downloads in seconds. Begin relaxing while trades are passively made on your

at-home desktop for your demo or live account. 

A broker which has unlimited free access to a demo account is IG, found here:

Perfect for traders who are UNSURE and/or looking for ALL timeframes to begin trading.


The concept of this robot is based on the anti-fair-value principle. In short, trading when

price has risen or lowered past a moving-average price is the best way to enter trends and get excellent entries.

Not only do you get one moving average, but up to 9... The sky is the limit!

Purchasing this product is an acknowledgement that capital gains or any other kind

are not guaranteed with this product, and that the developer(s) will not be responsible for any person's losses of any kind.


Specifications:

- Select any or all 9 moving averages on separate timeframes to help filter trade decisions

*       M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN

*       Inputs for MA period (9 parameters), MA applied (1), and MA type (1)

- Day-Trading Algorithm

- All FOREX pairs including CROSS PAIRS!!!*

- Anti-fair-value principle (see bottom of page)

- Trailing/Fixed stop-loss options

- Variable and volatility-based ATR stop-loss, take profit, and pending orders

- Market/Limit/Stop order options 

- Auto-closure at end of the day AND when max-spread conditions are met 

*       Enter time of day for order allowance/closure

*       Robot will not trade until spread is reasonable

- Custom fitness metric for Strategy Tester included (Return/Average Drawdown)

*       FREE anti-stagnation machine-learning algorithm included!


* Please, when trading cross pairs, download the H1 data for the currency pair that contains both 

  the quote currency (right-hand side) that you are trading and the currency in your account. If issues occur

  elsewhere, download the H1 data for the pair you're trading and data for any timeframes being tested as well.


