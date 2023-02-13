Jake Bernsteins MAC

The indicator shows Jake Bernstein's MAC (Moving Average Channel) System signals

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System assumes several types of entering in trade, in this indicator only one type implemented - on closing of second trigger bar.

It is recommended to start using this indicator together with Jake Bernstein's free lessons https://www.youtube.com/@JakeatMBH/videos

Arrow shows signal bar - enter on closing or on opening of the next bar,

cross - stop level, dot - minimum profit goal.

Profit goal level is very minimum, often price significantly exceed this level, so it is recommended to use some kind of trailing stop or/and taking partial profits on 1:1 level and moving stop to breakeven.



