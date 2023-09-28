John Carters TTM Squeeze with MACD Multitimeframe

The same indicator as here https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/105089?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page but with timeframe change possibility. It is convinient to see picture from different timeframes in the single chart.

When using multiple timeframes, it is recommended (A.Elder "The new trading for a living") to adhere to a coefficient of 5 or 6. That is, the two older timeframes for a 5-minute chart will be 30 minutes and 3 hours.