Divergent Bar

Custom implementation of Bill Williams' divergent bar with angulation. The angle between the green line and the top/bottom of the bar is used as an angle, which basically corresponds to the updated recommendations from Justin Williams Angulation for the Wiseman Bullish and Bearish Divergent Signal Bar - YouTube. The default settings of the angle of 85 and 21 bar from the moment of crossing the lip line of the Alligator work quite well. If you use this indicator in real trading, I highly recommend not to engage in day trading. Use daily charts

This signal has been tested on EURUSD, US500, BTCUDS and DE40, it gives about 40% probability using 5-bar Bill's Williams exit.

If to use:

  • one position
  • same risk per trade
  • stop loss on reversal base (it is not necessary divergent bar extremum)
  • minimal angulation 90°
  • 5-bar exit
  • without take profit
  • without breakeven

account equity should be positive. But take into account, that no single approach work all the time for single market and moreover for different markets. Any indicator is not trading system in any case, but only a helper to make a decision

---


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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Jake Bernsteins MAC
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The indicator shows Jake Bernstein's MAC (Moving Average Channel) System signals ---------------------------------------- System assumes several types of entering in trade, in this indicator only one type implemented - on closing of second trigger bar. It is recommended to start using this indicator together with Jake Bernstein's free lessons  https://www.youtube.com/@JakeatMBH/videos Arrow shows signal bar - enter on closing or on opening of the next bar, cross - stop level, dot - minimum profi
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AO on Bars
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
Bill's Williams Awesome Oscillator signal from his book "Trading chaos 2nd edition" on bars.  Normally this signal is being used for 2nd entry after 1st entry by Divergent bar ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please make shure that you understand Bill's Williams system before trade with real money using this indicator. Ideal entry setup is: 1) Divergence with zero line AO crossing 2) Divergent bar on top of the final 5th
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Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
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Scanner TTM Squeeze MACD
Danil Poletavkin
3 (1)
Utilities
Market scanner based on the indicator published here  Download the 'John Carters TTM Squeeze with MACD' Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 in MetaTrader Market (mql5.com) .  Only the instruments that are in the Market Watch window are scanned. Maximum number of scanning tools up to 5000. The scan timeframe is selected from the timeframe panel of the terminal. To use it, open any chart and attach the Expert Advisor to the chart, the 'Search' button will appear in the upper left corner. When you
FREE
John Carters TTM Squeeze with MACD
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
This indicator created based on original John Carter's TTM_Squeeze indicator and represents "squeeze" of the market which can be followed (or maybe not) by significant moves. Original indicator prints black dots when Bollinger Bands are inside Kelthner Channels and exactly this implemented in this custom version. Instead of original implementation as momentum indicator MACD indicator with standard settings 12-26-9 is being used. Mainly, the indicator is useful for understanding when it's better
John Carters TTM Squeeze with MACD Multitimeframe
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The same indicator as here  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/105089?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page  but with timeframe change possibility. It is convinient to see picture from different timeframes in the single chart. When using multiple timeframes, it is recommended (A.Elder "The new trading for a living") to adhere to a coefficient of 5 or 6. That is, the two older timeframes for a 5-minute chart will be 30 minutes and 3 hours.
John Carters TTM Squeeze with AO Multitimeframe
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The same indicator as here Скачайте Технический индикатор 'John Carters TTM Squeeze with MACD Multitimeframe' для MetaTrader 5 в магазине MetaTrader Market (mql5.com) , but instead of MACD, Bill Williams' AO (Awesome Oscillator) is used. It goes well with a sleeping Alligator to determine periods of "compression-calm", which may be followed by significant movement. It is useful to use an indicator from a higher timeframe (coefficient 5 or 6) to determine the possible direction of a breakout. I
TTM Squeeze Stohastic MTF
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The same indicator that is published here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105645?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page , but instead of the MACD, a Stochastic Oscillator is used.  The indicator can be useful for searching for the possibility of opening a position on the Momuntum of multiple timeframes - a method described by Robert Miner in his book "High probability trading strategies". The settings speak for themselves Period - the timeframe for which the indicator is calculated. Whe
John Carters TTM Squeeze Pro with MACD
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
This is actually just a combination of 3 classic TTM_Squeeze indicators, nothing special. As I know exactly this is implemented in original TTM_Squeeze PRO indicator. It shows strong, middle and weak squeeze. If someone interested, TTM_Squeeze is not completely John Carter's invention. Concept of squeeze is commonly known as well as the method of squeeze search using Bollinger Bands and Kelthner Channels. How to use As always there is a lot of variations. For example here is simple strategy Use
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