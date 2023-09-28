John Carters TTM Squeeze with AO Multitimeframe
- Indicators
- Danil Poletavkin
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 September 2023
- Activations: 20
The same indicator as here Скачайте Технический индикатор 'John Carters TTM Squeeze with MACD Multitimeframe' для MetaTrader 5 в магазине MetaTrader Market (mql5.com) , but instead of MACD, Bill Williams' AO (Awesome Oscillator) is used. It goes well with a sleeping Alligator to determine periods of "compression-calm", which may be followed by significant movement.
It is useful to use an indicator from a higher timeframe (coefficient 5 or 6) to determine the possible direction of a breakout. Information about compression on the higher timeframe is also useful - this means that the range of movement is limited on the current timeframe, it will be some kind of wide trading range.