AO on Bars

Bill's Williams Awesome Oscillator signal from his book "Trading chaos 2nd edition" on bars. 

Normally this signal is being used for 2nd entry after 1st entry by Divergent bar

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Please make shure that you understand Bill's Williams system before trade with real money using this indicator.

Ideal entry setup is:

1) Divergence with zero line AO crossing

2) Divergent bar on top of the final 5th wave (in fact noone knows which wave it is)

Only after that AO signal can be used for 2nd entry

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Jake Bernsteins MAC
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The indicator shows Jake Bernstein's MAC (Moving Average Channel) System signals ---------------------------------------- System assumes several types of entering in trade, in this indicator only one type implemented - on closing of second trigger bar. It is recommended to start using this indicator together with Jake Bernstein's free lessons  https://www.youtube.com/@JakeatMBH/videos Arrow shows signal bar - enter on closing or on opening of the next bar, cross - stop level, dot - minimum profi
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
Scanner TTM Squeeze MACD
Danil Poletavkin
3 (1)
Utilities
Market scanner based on the indicator published here  Download the 'John Carters TTM Squeeze with MACD' Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 in MetaTrader Market (mql5.com) .  Only the instruments that are in the Market Watch window are scanned. Maximum number of scanning tools up to 5000. The scan timeframe is selected from the timeframe panel of the terminal. To use it, open any chart and attach the Expert Advisor to the chart, the 'Search' button will appear in the upper left corner. When you
FREE
Divergent Bar
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
Custom implementation of Bill Williams' divergent bar with angulation. The angle between the green line and the top/bottom of the bar is used as an angle, which basically corresponds to the updated recommendations from Justin Williams  Angulation for the Wiseman Bullish and Bearish Divergent Signal Bar - YouTube . The default settings of the angle of 85 and 21 bar from the moment of crossing the lip line of the Alligator work quite well. If you use this indicator in real trading, I highly recomm
John Carters TTM Squeeze with MACD
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
This indicator created based on original John Carter's TTM_Squeeze indicator and represents "squeeze" of the market which can be followed (or maybe not) by significant moves. Original indicator prints black dots when Bollinger Bands are inside Kelthner Channels and exactly this implemented in this custom version. Instead of original implementation as momentum indicator MACD indicator with standard settings 12-26-9 is being used. Mainly, the indicator is useful for understanding when it's better
John Carters TTM Squeeze with MACD Multitimeframe
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The same indicator as here  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/105089?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page  but with timeframe change possibility. It is convinient to see picture from different timeframes in the single chart. When using multiple timeframes, it is recommended (A.Elder "The new trading for a living") to adhere to a coefficient of 5 or 6. That is, the two older timeframes for a 5-minute chart will be 30 minutes and 3 hours.
John Carters TTM Squeeze with AO Multitimeframe
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The same indicator as here Скачайте Технический индикатор 'John Carters TTM Squeeze with MACD Multitimeframe' для MetaTrader 5 в магазине MetaTrader Market (mql5.com) , but instead of MACD, Bill Williams' AO (Awesome Oscillator) is used. It goes well with a sleeping Alligator to determine periods of "compression-calm", which may be followed by significant movement. It is useful to use an indicator from a higher timeframe (coefficient 5 or 6) to determine the possible direction of a breakout. I
TTM Squeeze Stohastic MTF
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The same indicator that is published here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105645?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page , but instead of the MACD, a Stochastic Oscillator is used.  The indicator can be useful for searching for the possibility of opening a position on the Momuntum of multiple timeframes - a method described by Robert Miner in his book "High probability trading strategies". The settings speak for themselves Period - the timeframe for which the indicator is calculated. Whe
John Carters TTM Squeeze Pro with MACD
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
This is actually just a combination of 3 classic TTM_Squeeze indicators, nothing special. As I know exactly this is implemented in original TTM_Squeeze PRO indicator. It shows strong, middle and weak squeeze. If someone interested, TTM_Squeeze is not completely John Carter's invention. Concept of squeeze is commonly known as well as the method of squeeze search using Bollinger Bands and Kelthner Channels. How to use As always there is a lot of variations. For example here is simple strategy Use
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