AO on Bars

Bill's Williams Awesome Oscillator signal from his book "Trading chaos 2nd edition" on bars.

Normally this signal is being used for 2nd entry after 1st entry by Divergent bar

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Please make shure that you understand Bill's Williams system before trade with real money using this indicator.

Ideal entry setup is:

1) Divergence with zero line AO crossing

2) Divergent bar on top of the final 5th wave (in fact noone knows which wave it is)

Only after that AO signal can be used for 2nd entry