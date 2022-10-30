Welcome to the SZ-22 EA

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This Robot is based on 6 Indicators and will generate long term profit. Perfect for you.





https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4





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This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.





The Robot will trade fully automatically and please use the set files attached.

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=> works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day

=> On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but it's up to yourself.

=> I would recommend testing it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.

=> You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.

=> The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.

=> The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA

=> The EA can be used as Martingale

=> The EA can be used as trailing EA

=> Perfect for Longterm Investments

TO BE SAFE USE LOT INCREASE VOLUME TO FALSE

=>ADDITIONAL ON-SCREEN STATS:

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=> Lot size

=> Total Trades

=> Profitable Trades

=> Average Profit

=> Losing Trades

=> Average Loss

=> Today Profit

=> Current Profit

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=> there will be more updates throughout





Please be careful and trade responsible.

Thank you























