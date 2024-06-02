One Bar EA MT4

  • Experts
  • Tetsuo Miyake
    Tetsuo Miyake

    Tetsuo Miyake

    I have been a professional trader for over 10 years. I have over 5 years of experience developing EAs.
    I have put together an excellent team to develop winning and profitable EAs.
    I will be releasing many excellent EAs in the future.
  • Version: 3.2
  • Activations: 5

< Limited time Price >
FREE -> 149USD -> 349USD -> 649USD -> 945USD

One Bar EA MT4 is a revolutionary MQL4 Expert Advisor for very stable trading of the USDJPY pair. It is developed by a team of dedicated traders with over 10 years of trading experience. MT5 will be developed upon request.

*The initial Lot is 1.00, but the appropriate Lot is 0.01 Lot with a margin of $2000.

About One Bar EA:


This is an EA that works in the direction of the breakout when the dollar yen (USDJPY) hourly chart breaks out. It is especially effective in markets that move unilaterally, and markets that crash or skyrocket, and even when other EAs stop operating, you will definitely earn at least 8 pips every day. In market trends that are one-sided or in anticipation of volatility, it is possible to make large profits by increasing the lot size. This is definitely something you'll want to include in your EA portfolio.Important matter :

  • Currency pair: USDJPY (USD/JPY recommended, cross yen also available)
  • Period: H1
  • Minimum deposit amount: $2000
  • Lots: 0.01
  • Number of trades: average 5-8 times/day
  • Nanpin (Averaging down) Fluctuation Martingale

Please note:

  • Installation is very easy and requires almost no configuration changes.
  • Please change only the operating time (StartHour/StopHour) and profit increase (IncreaseProfits1,2) parameters as you like. We recommend trading during
  • "Tokyo market" and "London market" hours.
  • Please be careful not to close the EA while holding a position!
  • The EA automatically calculates the lot number. If MT4 is terminated midway, the calculation will be reset and you may incur losses.
  • We recommend using VPS.
  • In months where there is no mullet, there may be no entries for several days.
  • If the volatility suddenly decreases, you can use it more safely by manually stopping it.
  • *The initial Lot is 1.00, but the appropriate Lot is 0.01 Lot with a margin of $2000.

One Bar EA MT4 results:

We will publish the revenue results of "OneBarEA" for 2020-2024.
We use TickDataSuite historical data and test with variable spreads.
Of course, forwarding is also working without any problems.

Parameter:

*<Point calculation> 10 Points = 1 pips.
Magic: Magic number. Please make sure that the settings do not overlap with other EAs on the same account.

EntrySettings (PositionSettings)▼

StopLoss(Point): Maximum stop loss width. Basically, stop loss is automatically done in pips smaller than the maximum stop loss width. TakeProfit(Point) : Value of profit taking Lots: Initial Lot (*The initial Lot is 1.00, but the appropriate Lot is 0.01 Lot with a margin of $2000.) MaxLots(0=NoLimit): The lot will increase until an irregular Martin becomes a winning trade, but you can set the maximum lot. StopAndReverse: Specify the number of doten. "1" or "2" recommended.

ATRSettings ▼

SafetyStop [ON/OFF]: true (be sure to leave the function ON)
MinATR: Entries below this number are not allowed.
ATRPeriod : ATR period
IncreaseProfits1 [ON/OFF]: When the volatility increases, the lot increases by the specified multiplier. Please set it to true (ON) as you like.
Ratio: Multiplier against initial lot
MinATR: Functions above this number
IncreaseProfits2［ON/OFF］: When the volatility increases, the lot increases by the specified multiplier. Please set it to true (ON) as you like.
Ratio: Multiplier against initial lot
MinATR: Functions above this number

TimeSettings▼

StartHour(ServerTime): Specify the start time of operation
StopHour(ServerTime): Specify the end time of operation (however, trades will continue until the final winning trade)

Others▼

MaxSpread(Point) : Maximum spread specification
Slippage(Point): Allowable slippage specification
EntryPointDistance(Point): Allowable entry width specification

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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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imWald
694
imWald 2024.07.09 10:55 
 

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yu yu
52
yu yu 2024.06.14 04:35 
 

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Tetsuo Miyake
221
Reply from developer Tetsuo Miyake 2024.06.15 03:05
Thank you so much.
Yoshida Rom
18
Yoshida Rom 2024.06.10 06:15 
 

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Tetsuo Miyake
221
Reply from developer Tetsuo Miyake 2024.06.15 03:05
Thank you so much.
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