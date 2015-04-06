PissarN9

Fully automated Expert developed to trade with EURUSD. Experts use unique artificial intelligence technology for market analysis to find the best entry points. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements. Reinforcement machine learning differs from supervised learning in a way that it does not need labelled input/output pairs to be present, and it does not need sub-optimal actions to be explicitly corrected. Instead it focuses on finding a balance between exploration (of uncharted territory) and exploitation (of current knowledge).

Experts showed stable results on EURUSD in the 2010-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or hedge. Suitable for any broker conditions.


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