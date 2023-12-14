IRDeS 1 0

The IRDeS (Distance and Spike Detection Indicator) is a strength and distance indicator from the zero level that allows entering the market with near-perfect timing. It consists of a continuous blue line that detects the distance and volatility from the zero level and a histogram, red above the zero level and green below the zero level, measuring the intensity and strength of trading in a specific candle, generating a strong push, a "spike," at a specific point on the chart.

The IRDeS is a valuable tool for technical analysis, innovative and versatile, suitable for the times, as it incorporates two indicators in one, capable of measuring the quality of the movement's impulse after entering the market.

Despite the obvious qualities of the IRDeS, like any indicator, analysts must exercise caution and focus only on certain areas of the chart, avoiding others.

In particular, traders might be tempted to use the indicator as a way to find overbought or oversold conditions, but this does not always work. The IRDeS can take any value, making it impossible to precisely identify "excess thresholds." Following our instructions, with time and sufficient experience, almost anyone will be able to analyze data on a chart and make good use of the IRDeS.

What to Look For:

  • ·       Peak: Continuous line above zero level;
  • ·       Depth: Continuous line below zero level;
  • ·       Histogram bar, red or green, visibly high;
  • ·       Crossover of the zero level;
  • ·       Divergence.


The Peak:

The Peak is represented by the blue IRDeS line above the zero level when it takes the form of a sharp mountain. The Peak is measured in positive values, and the highs could be mistaken for overbought levels; it would be a big mistake if the Peak were not in the chart area suitable for this purpose.

It works very well as a retracement signal until the uptrend is exhausted. The Peak, coupled with a visibly high red histogram bar, provides a very valid signal.

When the uptrend is almost exhausted, only and exclusively in this circumstance, the maximum Peak can take on the function of an overbought area, provided it is always accompanied by a visibly high red histogram bar.


The Depth:

The Depth is represented by the blue IRDeS line below the zero level when it continues to dive. The Depth is measured in negative values, and the negative highs could be mistaken for oversold levels; it would be a big mistake if the Depth were not in the chart area suitable for this purpose.

It works very well as a retracement signal until the downtrend is exhausted. The Depth, coupled with a visibly deep green histogram bar, provides a very valid signal.

When the downtrend is almost exhausted, only and exclusively in this circumstance, the Depth can take on the function of an oversold area, provided it is always accompanied by a visibly deep green histogram bar.


Histogram Bar, Red or Green, Visibly High:

Histogram bars visibly high (red) or deep (green) are a warning signal to keep an eye on. As mentioned above, red bars above the zero level and green bars below the zero level measure the intensity and strength of trading in a specific candle, generating a strong push upward or downward at a specific point on the chart.

A visibly high red histogram bar, coupled with the Peak, is a very valid signal to assess entry into the market on the downside. A visibly deep green histogram bar, coupled with the Depth, is a very valid signal to assess entry into the market on the upside.


Crossover of the Zero Line:

The crossover signal from the zero level occurs when the IRDeS line crosses upward (long signal) or downward (short signal) the zero level line.


Divergence:

Divergence is another signal created by the IRDeS indicator. In simple terms, divergence occurs when the movement of the IRDeS and the price do not correspond.

Bullish divergence occurs when the price records a series of decreasing lows, while the IRDeS shows a progression of higher lows.

Bearish divergence is the opposite case, occurring when the price records a series of increasing highs, while the IRDeS shows a succession of decreasing highs.

We must ask a fundamental question: when can we use the signal for retracement and when for medium or long-term operations?

Detailed answers to this question can be found in the "Examples of Market Entry Signals" section. However, it is essential to specify that the indicator relies on other chart elements that are crucial for effective operation, including the 13-period moving average and the 52-period moving average.

Can the values of the moving averages be modified? We recommend keeping the value of the first one fixed, while the second one can be adjusted based on the specific needs of your operation and the market.


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Let´s try to make some real money! Call me profit addicted. I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades. This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades. The arrows are calculated with: -     Momentum  parameters -     Candle stick patterns -     Fundamental Price action We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator
Golden Chip
Daishon Cotman
Indicators
Golden Chip provides Basic Market Structure, Fibonacci, supply and Demand Zones. Letting you identify when a sell off point is approaching or whne a buy opportunity is arriving. The awesome thing about Golden Chip is that, you will see rejection levels or continuation before ANYBODY ! This indicator moves directly with price and lines up perfectly with the Chart. Some indicators would lag but NOT this one ! Golden Chip is amazing for Clean chart (Naked Chart). GOLDEN CHIP IS ONLY ON METATRADER (
BING Trade Setups Arrow Indicator
Fernando Huezo
Indicators
***** The REAL , ORIGINAL, Non-Repainting, Non-Delaying, Arrow Trade Entry indicator for Very Low-Risk market execution ***** ***This is the Golden standard in arrow indicators for MT4.*** BING Setup Arrows Indicator(BSA) will show easy-to-read High Probability trading situations with Non-Repainting , Non-Delaying , Up or Down arrows on the graph.  So simple, it's brilliant. Always shows very good trading setups, no flashy colors, confusing configurations, hard-to-read dashboards, etc.  Perfec
BING Proper Path Trade Indicator
Fernando Huezo
Indicators
****** Easy to understand, correct Trade direction indicator, quick and easy to visualize******* BING Proper Path Indicator(BPP) will show BUY/SELL signals on-screen in an easy-to-understand 'Traffic Light' format. Provides a final 'reassurance' and 'peace of mind' for taking an educated, high probability, low-risk, trade decision. In the same way, you use a rearview mirror for instantaneous information while taking a driving decision, the same way BING Proper Path Indicator(BPP) will help you
BING Risk Reward Indicator
Fernando Huezo
Indicators
Risk Reward ratio indicator for MT4  BING Risk Reward indicator is a powerful, basic, very needed tool for every trader. Clearly visualize Open Price , Stop Loss , and Top Profit levels on your graphs with easy-to-see colors and trendlines. Does BING Risk Reward show alerts? Of course! BING Risk Reward Indicator offers all Alerts available for the MT4 platform(Email, Popups, Sound, and Push). It shows alerts on Open Price , Stop Loss , and Top Profit. That way, besides easily seeing what is go
The channels
Mansour Rahkhofteh
Indicators
Counter trade type indicator. Jcounter can capture the timing of the trend collapse phase. There are signs of a trend collapse. It is the world standard to confirm the sign with LSMA adopted by Jcounter. The numerical setting of LSMA is very important, but after many years of verification, the numerical value was identified and completed. When the trend starts, the rising market moves like a support, and the falling market moves like a resistance. Gradually overtake the candlestick and
Axebagsh
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
Indicators
Only work on Crude Oil H1  time frame  Swing follow trend.  do not trade against trends Specifies the first destination and entry and exit points For 16 years, I only traded on CrudeOil. Crude oil is one of the most extreme combinations in the world and it is safe to say that such a good indicator has never been made before.   This indicator will save you a lot of money because it introduces a new type of approach, Good luck
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Force Directional
Jan Carlos Pagano
Indicators
Force Directional The Force Directional technical indicator is based on the idea of assembling a set of elements that can be used to assist the trader in measuring the relative strength of price movement and, at the same time, identify and follow the directionality of the trend. The indicator consists of a slow oscillator (black line), a fast oscillator (gray line), and an exponential midline with reduced values that acts as a signal line (blue line), identifying reversals in movement and als
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