GMGS Divergence Hedge – Smart Multi-Pair Strategy Based on Divergence Signals

GMGS Divergence Hedge (GMGS DH) is an advanced expert advisor that uses divergence-based entry logic combined with a hedge mechanism to minimize risk and optimize trade recovery. Designed for balanced growth and low drawdown, GMGS DH is ideal for traders seeking a long-term strategy with multi-currency compatibility.

🧠 Strategy Concept

GMGS DH identifies divergence patterns using custom algorithms and opens strategic hedge trades to control drawdowns and increase win probability. It supports multiple pairs and adapts to various market conditions.

🔧 Recommended Settings

Best Currency Pairs : GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURCHF, GBPJPY

Recommended Timeframes : M5, M15, H1 (H1 preferred for lower risk)

Minimum Capital : $1,500

Lot Size: Default settings are optimized for low risk

📈 Growth & Compounding

Target Monthly Growth: 5% to 15% (based on historical testing and live usage)

Suggested Growth Plan: Add $50 additional equity each month Let the EA compound over 12 months for optimized returns



🛡️ Risk Management

Built-in risk control

Automatic trade recovery and adaptive logic

Optimized for safety, with focus on long-term performance

⚙️ Features

Compatible with all brokers (ECN recommended)

Works on 4-digit and 5-digit MetaTrader 4 accounts

Plug & play setup – no need for complex settings

🔄 Updates & Support

Regularly updated to match platform and market updates

Assistance provided through the MQL5 product comment section

GMGS Divergence Hedge is ideal for traders seeking a conservative, stable, and smart trading approach based on real market logic and recovery principles.



