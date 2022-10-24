Gmgs DH
- Experts
- Usama Yasir
- Version: 2.0
GMGS Divergence Hedge – Smart Multi-Pair Strategy Based on Divergence Signals
GMGS Divergence Hedge (GMGS DH) is an advanced expert advisor that uses divergence-based entry logic combined with a hedge mechanism to minimize risk and optimize trade recovery. Designed for balanced growth and low drawdown, GMGS DH is ideal for traders seeking a long-term strategy with multi-currency compatibility.
🧠 Strategy Concept
GMGS DH identifies divergence patterns using custom algorithms and opens strategic hedge trades to control drawdowns and increase win probability. It supports multiple pairs and adapts to various market conditions.
🔧 Recommended Settings
-
Best Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURCHF, GBPJPY
-
Recommended Timeframes: M5, M15, H1 (H1 preferred for lower risk)
-
Minimum Capital: $1,500
-
Lot Size: Default settings are optimized for low risk
📈 Growth & Compounding
-
Target Monthly Growth: 5% to 15% (based on historical testing and live usage)
-
Suggested Growth Plan:
-
Add $50 additional equity each month
-
Let the EA compound over 12 months for optimized returns
-
🛡️ Risk Management
-
Built-in risk control
-
Automatic trade recovery and adaptive logic
-
Optimized for safety, with focus on long-term performance
⚙️ Features
-
Compatible with all brokers (ECN recommended)
-
Works on 4-digit and 5-digit MetaTrader 4 accounts
-
Plug & play setup – no need for complex settings
🔄 Updates & Support
-
Regularly updated to match platform and market updates
-
Assistance provided through the MQL5 product comment section
GMGS Divergence Hedge is ideal for traders seeking a conservative, stable, and smart trading approach based on real market logic and recovery principles.
