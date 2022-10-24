Gmgs DH

5

GMGS Divergence Hedge – Smart Multi-Pair Strategy Based on Divergence Signals

GMGS Divergence Hedge (GMGS DH) is an advanced expert advisor that uses divergence-based entry logic combined with a hedge mechanism to minimize risk and optimize trade recovery. Designed for balanced growth and low drawdown, GMGS DH is ideal for traders seeking a long-term strategy with multi-currency compatibility.

🧠 Strategy Concept

GMGS DH identifies divergence patterns using custom algorithms and opens strategic hedge trades to control drawdowns and increase win probability. It supports multiple pairs and adapts to various market conditions.

🔧 Recommended Settings

  • Best Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURCHF, GBPJPY

  • Recommended Timeframes: M5, M15, H1 (H1 preferred for lower risk)

  • Minimum Capital: $1,500

  • Lot Size: Default settings are optimized for low risk

📈 Growth & Compounding

  • Target Monthly Growth: 5% to 15% (based on historical testing and live usage)

  • Suggested Growth Plan:

    • Add $50 additional equity each month

    • Let the EA compound over 12 months for optimized returns

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Built-in risk control

  • Automatic trade recovery and adaptive logic

  • Optimized for safety, with focus on long-term performance

⚙️ Features

  • Compatible with all brokers (ECN recommended)

  • Works on 4-digit and 5-digit MetaTrader 4 accounts

  • Plug & play setup – no need for complex settings

🔄 Updates & Support

  • Regularly updated to match platform and market updates

  • Assistance provided through the MQL5 product comment section

GMGS Divergence Hedge is ideal for traders seeking a conservative, stable, and smart trading approach based on real market logic and recovery principles.


Francisco Contreras Manzano
430
Francisco Contreras Manzano 2024.10.08 15:16 
 

Security ALERT. MQL5 has a security hole. They are trying to make illegal payments in your name and the Support Service does NOT respond.

Usama Yasir
1866
Réponse du développeur Usama Yasir 2025.03.02 05:21
Sorry Sir I don't Understand
IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2024.01.04 03:20 
 

Buen EA debes de seguir las indicaciones del CREADOR DEL EA

Usama Yasir
1866
Réponse du développeur Usama Yasir 2024.01.31 05:15
Thanks Sir
Ionel.C
405
Ionel.C 2023.07.19 08:28 
 

Thanks to the author for his kindness to share this EA with all users. The multiple Hedging orders ensure a particularly high yield. Also ,I can fix the distance for Hedging, and the lotsize. I ask the author to bring him one improvement that would make him almost perfect. As a rule, there can be losing transactions only after the exhaustion of all Hedging operations. That is why we must intervene here by limiting the loss to a percentage of the capital. Then it will be perfect for me .

Usama Yasir
1866
Réponse du développeur Usama Yasir 2024.01.31 05:17
Thanks For The 5 Stars Please Share Clearly What We Need in This EA For More Safer
