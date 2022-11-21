One for All Trend Scanner

One for All Trend Scanner is a trend following multi-symbol indicator that can be used with any input: forex, stocks, commodities,... The panel shows three indicators and six symbols with the trend for every pair (symbol/indicator): up, down or no trend. The indicators are:

  • Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)
  • Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)

You can choose which indicators will use for entry/exit and can adjust the parameters of each indicator separately.  

You can change quickly the chart by clicking any one of the symbol button in the panel. This feature allows you to check a trend or an alert
The panel is small and does not hide the chart.


When all indicators give a valid buy/sell signal, two events occur:

  • If the signal occurs for the chart symbol:

1. A circle will be printed on the chart, in the price/time corresponding. Entry and Exit signals have same criteria (entry buy/exit sell and entry sell/exit buy). There is not separately dibujos for entry/exit. 

  • If the signal occurs for any of the panel symbol:

2. An alert will be sent. The alerts could be sent for entry, exit, none or both and for any of the panel symbols. There are terminal, push and email alerts.

Trends,signals and alerts are referred to the timeframe of the chart (maybe in next versions it will be multitimeframe)

Recommendations:

  • If you have a setting of thousands of max bars in chart, the indicator could too slow
  • Always check before send an order. The indicator prefers send false positives that to lose opportunities
  • Adjust indicators parameteres accord  timeframe

Inputs:

InpBackTrendUp: Background indicator color when trend up
InpBackTrendDown: Background indicator color when trend down
InpBackNoTrend: Background indicator color when NO trend 
InpFontSize: Font size for labels
InpColorBuyEntry: Symbol color for buy entry signal
InpColorSellEntry: Symbol color for sell entry signal
InpSymbol1-6: Symbol 1-6
InpAdxPeriod: ADX Period 
InpAdxLimitTrend: ADX Value for set an up/down trend
InpAdxBehaviour: ADX Behavoiur for alerts and drawing
InpAdxLabel: Panel Label for ADX
InpFastEMA: Fast EMA period
InpSlowEMA: Slow EMA period
InpSignalSMA: Signal SMA period
InpMACDAppliedPrice: MACD Applied price
InpMacdBehaviour: MACD Behavoiur for alerts and drawing
InpMacdLabel: Panel Label for MACD
InpUpRSI: Up limit of RSI 
InpLowRSI: Low limit of RSI 
InpRSIPeriod: RSI Period
InpRSIAppliedPrice: RSI Applied price
InpRsiBehaviour: RSI Behavoiur for alerts and drawing
InpRsiLabel: Panel Label for RSI
InpLaunchTerminalAlerts: Launch Terminal Alerts
InpLaunchPushAlerts: Launch Push Notification Alerts
InpLaunchEmailAlerts: Launch Email Alerts
InpLaunchEntryAlerts: Launch Entry Alerts
InpLaunchExitAlerts: Launch Exit Alerts


    Recommended products
    Donchian Breakout And Rsi
    Mattia Impicciatore
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
    FREE
    High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
    Jakub Wojciech Sularz
    Indicators
    Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
    FREE
    Prometheus Analyst
    Humphrey Mangera
    Indicators
    PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
    FREE
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.85 (52)
    Indicators
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Aurex Resistance Support Dynamic PRO
    Imoro Abdul-rahaman
    Indicators
    Aurex Resistance & Support Dynamic PRO An adaptive support/resistance zone indicator built on swing-pivot detection, ATR-scaled zone sizing, volume validation, and an automated mitigation protocol that removes zones once they've been invalidated. Zone detection Zones are anchored to confirmed swing highs and swing lows (symmetric pivot window, default length 10). Each zone's thickness is derived from a 50-period ATR rather than a fixed pip/point value, so zone width automatically adapts to the c
    FREE
    Nexus Breakout line
    Mohammed Kaddour
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    INTRODUCTION : The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout. The settings for the indicator are easy, and if you cannot find the settings, please leave a comment The tools are completely free to use Please, if you like the indicator, please leave a comment and rate the indicator in order to develop it
    FREE
    Important Lines
    Terence Gronowski
    4.88 (24)
    Indicators
    This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
    FREE
    RSI abcd
    Francisco Gomes Da Silva
    4.33 (3)
    Indicators
    RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
    FREE
    Fvg Edge
    Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    FVG Smart Zones – Free Edition Fair Value Gap Detection Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Are you looking for a real trading tool – not just another random indicator? FVG Smart Zones – Free Edition gives you professional market insight by automatically detecting Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and highlighting high-probability trading zones directly on your chart. Built for traders following: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ICT Trading Concepts Price Action Supply & Demand Analysis Institutiona
    FREE
    GDS Renko Pip ST
    Andrey Goida
    Indicators
    GDS Renko Pip ST - Fixed Brick Renko Chart Tool for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST is a Renko chart tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want to build and study fixed brick Renko movement using a practical pip or point-based setup. The purpose of this tool is simple: create a cleaner Renko structure so the trader can observe direction, brick runs, pullbacks, support and resistance behavior without normal candle noise. This is not a signal indicator and it does not predict the market. It
    FREE
    Automatic Fibonacci with alerts MT5
    Tonny Obare
    Indicators
    Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
    FREE
    Aroon Trend
    Adrian Lara Carrasco
    Indicators
    Aroon Trend Indicator Aroon Trend Indicator – Complete Explanation The Aroon indicator is a powerful trend-tracking tool designed to help traders identify the beginning, strength, and maturity of market trends. It consists of two main components: Aroon Up and Aroon Down . Together, these lines show how long it has been since price has reached a recent high or low, allowing traders to detect bullish or bearish momentum with precision. When Aroon Up stays near 100 while Aroon Down remains low, the
    FREE
    ZigZag WaveSize
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
    FREE
    Easy Correlations Indicator
    Ioannis Xenos
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
    FREE
    Coral Indi
    Dinh Duong Luong
    Indicators
    Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
    FREE
    YK Find Support And Resistance MT5
    Peechanat Chatsermsak
    Indicators
    The "   YK Find Support And Resistance " indicator is a technical analysis tool used to identify key support and resistance levels on a price chart. Its features and functions are as follows: 1. Displays support and resistance levels using arrow lines and colored bands, with resistance in red and support in green. 2. Can be adjusted to calculate and display results from a specified timeframe using the forced_tf variable. If set to 0, it will use the current timeframe of the chart. 3. Uses th
    FREE
    Fimathe PCM Indicador
    Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
    Indicators
    Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator (FREE) The Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator is a free indicator designed to help traders analyze the market visually in a simple, fast, and effective way. Its purpose is to make it easier to identify market conditions through clear visual signals, allowing traders to make more confident trading decisions. Best result: 5M timeframe MT5 server time: 2:00 Management: 1 Take Profit: stop trading, wait for the next day 2 Losses: stop trading, wait for the next day
    FREE
    GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
    Andrey Goida
    Indicators
    GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
    FREE
    AUTO Zones Order Blocks
    Paballo Justice Tsoako
    Indicators
    OrderBlockZones.mq5 is an MT5 chart indicator that automatically detects and draws Order Block support/resistance zones as colored rectangles. What it identifies: - Support (bullish OB): the last down candle before a strong upward impulse move. - Resistance (bearish OB): the last up candle before a strong downward impulse move. The zone spans that origin candle's full high-to-low range. How it filters zones: - Unbroken only — a zone is discarded once a later bar closes beyond it (below a
    FREE
    RM Sync Master
    Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
    FREE
    Stamina HUD
    Michele Todesco
    Indicators
    STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
    FREE
    BTC Speed Alpha
    Artur Danowski
    Indicators
    If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel. BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart. The indicator combines an adaptive t
    Smart ZigZag Signal Statistics Monitor
    Mykhailo Karpiuk
    Indicators
    ENGLISH VERSION (FREE INDICATOR) Smart ZigZag Signal & Statistics Monitor – FREE Multi‑Timeframe Indicator Free automated trading signals based on ZigZag peak ratios, live trade tracking, win/loss statistics, and one‑click signal inversion – designed to work with the commercial Smart Logic Executor PRO EA. This indicator is completely FREE.   Use it standalone or as a signal source for the paid Expert Advisor   Smart Logic Executor PRO   (sold separately). Key Features   6 Adjustable Ran
    FREE
    Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci
    Vu Van Tien
    Indicators
    Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci This tool is designed for price action traders and structural analysts who want to optimize their charting. It automatically identifies valid market swings using fractal logic, draws clear ZigZag lines, and automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels for the most recent trading range. Key Features Dynamic Fractal Detection: Identifies valid swing peaks and troughs based on a user-defined review period (n). It filters out market noise and visually marks
    FREE
    Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
    Paul Conrad Carlson
    Indicators
    Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
    FREE
    PZ Pivot Points MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.91 (22)
    Indicators
    This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Mod
    FREE
    Follow The Line MT5
    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
    4.6 (35)
    Indicators
    This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
    FREE
    BKT Pro Tooco SR
    Khac Thanh Bui
    Indicators
    BKT Pro Tooco A multi-method support and resistance toolkit for MetaTrader 5 that detects swing levels in real time using four selectable detection algorithms, without repainting confirmed signals. BKT Pro Tooco is a support and resistance indicator for MetaTrader 5, built to serve traders who require reliable zone detection across multiple market structures. The indicator offers four independent detection methods, allowing traders to match the algorithm to their preferred trading style, whether
    FREE
    NNFX D1 Aroon Kijun ATR EA
    Arnold Holm
    Experts
    NNFX D1 Aroon Kijun ATR EA is an automated strategy template for MetaTrader 5 that implements a rule-based daily timeframe workflow with ATR-based risk management, structured entries, and disciplined exits. The Expert Advisor is intended for end-of-day operation and processes signals only on the close of each new daily candle. The EA uses a baseline (Kijun), a confirmation signal (Aroon), and a volume/momentum filter (Jurik RSX) to determine trade direction and qualify entries. It opens two posi
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.78 (143)
    Indicators
    This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
    Trend Sniper X
    Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
    5 (10)
    Indicators
    Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.94 (50)
    Indicators
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.89 (93)
    Indicators
    From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
    Neuro Poseidon MT5
    Daria Rezueva
    4.85 (54)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    4.61 (31)
    Indicators
    SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
    Entry Points Pro for MT5
    Yury Orlov
    4.51 (148)
    Indicators
    The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
    SMC Intraday Formula
    Kareem Abbas
    5 (22)
    Indicators
    Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
    GoldenX Entry MT5
    Kareem Abbas
    5 (15)
    Indicators
    Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
    Superhero
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
    SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
    M1 Sniper MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    Gold Entry Sniper
    Tahir Mehmood
    5 (18)
    Indicators
    Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.43 (53)
    Indicators
    This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
    Zoryk Gold
    Reda El Koutbane
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
    Gann Made Easy MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    SR Liquidity MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
    Trend Catcher ind mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (18)
    Indicators
    TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
    Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
    M1 Quantum MT5
    Hamed Dehgani
    4.27 (11)
    Indicators
    Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.26 (19)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
    Axiom Matrix
    Issam Kassas
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
    Smc Pro ToolKit
    Talal N Z Aljarusha
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
    FX Trend MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
    Btmm state engine pro
    Garry James Goodchild
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
    Reversion King Indicator
    Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
    Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
    Prime Horizon
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
    The Oracle Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (33)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    More from author
    Mini One for All Trend Scanner
    Sergio Antoni Escudero Tirado
    Indicators
    Mini One for All Trend Scanner is a trend following multi-symbol indicator that can be used with any input: forex, stocks, commodities,... The panel shows   three indicators and six symbols with the trend for every pair (symbol/indicator): up, down or no trend. The indicators are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) You can change quickly the chart by clicking any one of the symbol button in the panel. This feature
    FREE
    Missing Time
    Sergio Antoni Escudero Tirado
    Indicators
    An easy indicator that simply shows the moment we connect to the market. We can easily see what has happened while we were gone because the line has two different colors that show the start time. It is only that, a visualization aid that allow us to mark the market behavior while it was night time in our country, or if we have stopped several hours. Input: Server start working date: Day of month Month Year Hour Minutes
    FREE
    How the day starts
    Sergio Antoni Escudero Tirado
    Indicators
    This indicator draws the high intraday price and the low intraday price of the first n minutes of the day. The chart shows the days with vertical lines and two horizontal lines to indicate the max and the min close price of the n first minutes of the day. The max/min lines start and end with the day calculated. With this indicator you can see how starts the day compared with the previous days. It is valid for any market inasmuch as the start time is calculated with the data received. Parameter
    FREE
    Volume Day Before
    Sergio Antoni Escudero Tirado
    Indicators
    This indicator draws a price area in which the volume percentage was traded the day before. The chart shows the days with vertical lines and two horizontal lines to indicate the upper price and the lower price of the percentage of volume was traded the day before. The upper/lower lines start and end with the day calculated. But they are referred with the values of the day before. NOT the day in which are. With this indicator you can see where the volume moved in the day before. It uses percenti
    FREE
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review