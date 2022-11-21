One for All Trend Scanner is a trend following multi-symbol indicator that can be used with any input: forex, stocks, commodities,... The panel shows three indicators and six symbols with the trend for every pair (symbol/indicator): up, down or no trend. The indicators are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

You can choose which indicators will use for entry/exit and can adjust the parameters of each indicator separately.

You can change quickly the chart by clicking any one of the symbol button in the panel. This feature allows you to check a trend or an alert

The panel is small and does not hide the chart.



When all indicators give a valid buy/sell signal, two events occur: If the signal occurs for the chart symbol:

1. A circle will be printed on the chart, in the price/time corresponding. Entry and Exit signals have same criteria (entry buy/exit sell and entry sell/exit buy). There is not separately dibujos for entry/exit.

If the signal occurs for any of the panel symbol:

2. An alert will be sent. The alerts could be sent for entry, exit, none or both and for any of the panel symbols. There are terminal, push and email alerts.

Trends,signals and alerts are referred to the timeframe of the chart (maybe in next versions it will be multitimeframe) Recommendations: If you have a setting of thousands of max bars in chart, the indicator could too slow Always check before send an order. The indicator prefers send false positives that to lose opportunities Adjust indicators parameteres accord timeframe Inputs:

InpBackTrendUp: Background indicator color when trend up InpBackTrendDown: Background indicator color when trend down InpBackNoTrend: Background indicator color when NO trend InpFontSize: Font size for labels InpColorBuyEntry: Symbol color for buy entry signal InpColorSellEntry: Symbol color for sell entry signal InpSymbol1-6: Symbol 1-6 InpAdxPeriod: ADX Period InpAdxLimitTrend: ADX Value for set an up/down trend InpAdxBehaviour: ADX Behavoiur for alerts and drawing InpAdxLabel: Panel Label for ADX InpFastEMA: Fast EMA period InpSlowEMA: Slow EMA period InpSignalSMA: Signal SMA period InpMACDAppliedPrice: MACD Applied price InpMacdBehaviour: MACD Behavoiur for alerts and drawing InpMacdLabel: Panel Label for MACD InpUpRSI: Up limit of RSI InpLowRSI: Low limit of RSI InpRSIPeriod: RSI Period InpRSIAppliedPrice: RSI Applied price InpRsiBehaviour: RSI Behavoiur for alerts and drawing InpRsiLabel: Panel Label for RSI InpLaunchTerminalAlerts: Launch Terminal Alerts InpLaunchPushAlerts: Launch Push Notification Alerts InpLaunchEmailAlerts: Launch Email Alerts InpLaunchEntryAlerts: Launch Entry Alerts InpLaunchExitAlerts: Launch Exit Alerts



