CloseByTime

Are you an intraday trader or do you want to close your open positions at a certain time each day? Problems with the time zone? use our tools and after specifying the time we will close the order for you.

How to use it:

1) Just insert our tools into your chart.

2) Enable auto trading

3) Expert Options
enter TIMECLOSE
(time to close operations)

If you need more information, do not hesitate to contact us privately.


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Utilities
Big Promo 40%! Introducing Autolot 2.0: The Revolutionary Trading Utility is Now Even MORE POWERFUL and EFFICIENT! We're proud to announce the launch of Autolot 2.0, the upgrade that takes your trading to a whole new level! We've listened to your feedback and improved the utility to make it even more versatile and user-friendly. Here are the key features we've added: Fixed Risk: Now you can set a fixed risk for your trades, regardless of the balance percentage. For example, in the settings, yo
Advanced Daily VWAP
Francesco Vitale
Indicators
"Advanced Daily VWAP with Standard Deviation and Trading Bands" Description: "The 'Advanced Daily VWAP with Standard Deviation and Trading Bands' indicator offers a comprehensive view for traders who wish to make the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) the crux of their trading strategy. It not only calculates the VWAP on a daily basis but also incorporates standard deviation to give an accurate representation of market volatility. The trading bands are calculated using a 1.5% multiplier for th
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roma1261 2022.10.12 10:52 
 

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