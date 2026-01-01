RTX Master Scalp
- Utilities
- Septian Heri Priyatmo
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
RTX EA — Precision Trading Intelligence
RTX EA is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking consistency, stability, and long-term measurable results. Built with advanced algorithmic architecture and real-time market analysis, RTX EA delivers optimized trade execution under both low and high-volatility conditions.
With its intelligent multi-filter logic system, RTX EA is capable of identifying high-probability market setups, avoiding unnecessary entries, and maximizing risk-to-reward efficiency. The system does not rely on dangerous strategies such as uncontrolled martingale, aggressive grid systems, or high-frequency scalping without protection — ensuring a trading approach that remains safe, stable, and controlled.
Key Features
✔ AI Dynamic Market Logic – Automatically adapts entry parameters based on live market behavior.
✔ Smart Risk Management – Includes Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Equity Protection.
✔ Stealth Mode Technology – Hides TP/SL levels from specific broker environments.
✔ Low-Spread Friendly – Optimized for ECN and Raw Spread accounts.
✔ Multi-Pair Compatible – Works with major recommended pairs.
✔ Auto-Recovery Protection System – Provides additional safety during extreme volatility.
Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: M1 (Optimal)
-
Pairs: XAUUSD
-
Minimum Balance: Starting from $250 Convert Cent (higher capital improves stability)
-
Account Type: Standard Cent
-
VPS: Highly recommended
Who Is This EA For?
RTX EA is ideal for:
🔹 Traders who want stable account growth
🔹 Investors focused on long-term capital protection
🔹 Users looking for a fully automated hands-free trading solution
What You Receive
📌 RTX EA file (lifetime license)
📌 Continuous updates and system improvements
📌 Setup instructions and optimization guide
📌 Premium user support
Trading Is Not About Luck — It's About Having the Right System
RTX EA empowers you to enter the market using a structured, professionally engineered trading approach — allowing you to focus on results instead of constantly analyzing charts.