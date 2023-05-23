"Advanced Daily VWAP with Standard Deviation and Trading Bands"

Description: "The 'Advanced Daily VWAP with Standard Deviation and Trading Bands' indicator offers a comprehensive view for traders who wish to make the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) the crux of their trading strategy. It not only calculates the VWAP on a daily basis but also incorporates standard deviation to give an accurate representation of market volatility.

The trading bands are calculated using a 1.5% multiplier for the standard deviation, thereby creating a range of strategic levels for the trader. Specifically, the upper band (high) and the lower band (low) represent the potential profit target (TP) and stop loss (SL) respectively. These levels can be used to outline profit goals and loss limits based on current market conditions.

This indicator thus provides a complete framework, allowing traders to make informed decisions based on a combination of VWAP, standard deviation, and strategic trading bands. This can be particularly useful in highly volatile markets, where the volume-weighted average price can provide a more reliable indicator of price trend than the simple average price."



