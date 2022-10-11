CloseByTime
- Utilitaires
- Francesco Vitale
- Version: 1.0
Are you an intraday trader or do you want to close your open positions at a certain time each day? Problems with the time zone? use our tools and after specifying the time we will close the order for you.
How to use it:
1) Just insert our tools into your chart.
2) Enable auto trading
3) Expert Options
enter TIMECLOSE
(time to close operations)
If you need more information, do not hesitate to contact us privately.
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note