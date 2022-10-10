MACros MT4

MACros is based on Exponential Moving Average Crossover:

It can be used for:

  • All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices. 
  • All Timeframe
  • All Brokers
  • All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc.
  • Multiple Chart


***MT5 Version -->>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87474


Notification Setting: All type of notifications and Pop-Up available with this Indicator. (Can manually ON/OFF the notification as per requirements.)


Special Note:

  • It's very difficult to Track Multiple Charts at a time. We can hardly Track 2-3 Charts on Screen continuously. But this Indicator will Continuously Track and Scan Multiple Charts altogether on real time and will give you the Screening Results to Take decision for the Trade Entry.

  • Exponential Moving Average is very popular for its high accuracy result to help in Taking Trade Decisions. Therefore this Indicator will undoubtedly help you very much.

###   To get the 24/7 Scanning you can use VPS Service. (To discuss, suggestions or any type of VPS configuration service can Contact me!!)


*** Important Note: To get Best Result in our Trades we must combine our Strategy with different type of Indicators based on different parameters. So,         it's highly recommended to never depend 100% on any single Indicator expecting a very high accuracy of the Trading results.


-->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc. can Contact me..

Support Group--->> https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/030709F84DE2D801


