RFOC Mini Chart

The RFOC Mini Chart was created to project a macro view of the market, which the option to select the timeframe of interest other than the main chart, it is possible to include 2 indicators:

1 - Moving average channel On the mini chart, the moving average will be created based on the prices of the selected time frame for the RFOC Mini Chart.

The moving average period must be selected in the indicator settings pannel.


2 - Boillinger Band In the mini chart, a boillinger band will be created based on the prices of the time frame selected for the RFOC Mini Chart.

The boillinger band is configurable in the indicator settings pannel.


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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Ronaldo Franco De Oliveira Cardoso
5 (5)
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The RFOC Candle Timer 2x was created for the trader to locate himself in time, having access to the pending time for the formation of a new candle. Additionally, it is possible to include in the chart a second timer that shows the pending time for the formation of a new candle in a time period different from the current one.   The user will have the option to select up to 4 different positions for the timer display ("No candle", lower left corner, lower right corner or upper right corner). In ad
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RFOC Mini Chart Simple
Ronaldo Franco De Oliveira Cardoso
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The RFOC Mini Chart was created to project a macro view of the market, which the option to select the timeframe of interest other than the main chart, it is possible to include 2 indicators: In the full version it is possible to include 2 indicators: 1 - Moving average channel On the mini chart, the moving average will be created based on the prices of the selected time frame for the RFOC Mini Chart. The moving average period must be selected in the indicator settings pannel. 2 - Boillinger Ban
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Uma informação de grande valor para o trader se localizar no tempo é a informação de quanto tempo temos para o encerramento do candle atual ou quanto falta para a formação de um novo candle. O RFOC Timer apresenta esta informação de forma clara e alocada à direita do candle atual.  Adicionalmente o RFOC Timer acompanha a opção de inclusão das linhas de preços ASK e BID com e sem extensão a direita e/ou esquerda. Esta função auxilia, por exemplo, a não sobreposição das linhas de ASK e BID com as
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RFOC Symbol Background
Ronaldo Franco De Oliveira Cardoso
Indicators
The RFOC Symbol Background was created to display the name of the asset and the current timeframe in the background of the chart. Displaying the name of the asset at the bottom of the chart is often used by traders who are designing the screen for spectators, making it easier to identify the asset and the timeframe during a class, for example. It is available for the user to select the font size (small, medium or large) and select the color for better viewing according to the background color
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Ronaldo Franco De Oliveira Cardoso
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O Produto RFOC Variação Diária apresenta a função de indicar no gráfico a variação, em porcentagem, do preço em relação ao preço de fechamento do dia anterior. O indicador permite configurar 100% da coloração para variações de alta, baixa e neutra (0.00%). O painel com a apresentação da variação diária do preço fica fixada na parte superior do gráfico, e se ajusta automaticamente no centro da janela.
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Ronaldo Franco De Oliveira Cardoso
5 (1)
Indicators
The RFOC draw smart money concepts assistant was created to assist traders who use the SMC as the basis for their buy and sell operations.  With the RFOC Assistent you will have the options to draw:  - Buy and Sell Order blocks, only indicating   the reference candle;   - Fair Value Gaps, only indicating the 2 reference Candles;  - Indicate the best buying and selling regions after indicating the reference movement (60 to 80% of the fibonacci);  - Draw the illustration of the market structure; 
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