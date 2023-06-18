Draw SMC and Price Action Assistent

The RFOC draw smart money concepts assistant was created to assist traders who use the SMC as the basis for their buy and sell operations.

With the RFOC Assistent you will have the options to draw:

- Buy and Sell Order blocks, only indicating the reference candle;

- Fair Value Gaps, only indicating the 2 reference Candles;

- Indicate the best buying and selling regions after indicating the reference movement (60 to 80% of the fibonacci);

- Draw the illustration of the market structure;

- Draw the regions considered as possible market liquidity;

- Draw break os structures (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) lines;

- Draw points to identify top and bottom;

- Design the ZigZag to automatically identify market structures (top and bottom).

- Draw orderblocks automatically

- Draw market profile to identify regions and high trading

- Draw embedded VWAPs





This indicator does not draw the studies automatically, it only presents an option to identify possible orderblocks extremities. It is an assistent to facilitate your appointments.



