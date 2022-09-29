Ultimate Trading Panel MT5

a Perfect TradingPanel for who wants to have entry in a RANGE . Join my channel ===> https://t.me/Ash_TheTrader For example : You have a zone and you don't know where of the zone will be your entry so , you will use this Tool , to separate your risk per position and it will automatically calculate your LOT SIZE . Total risk base on martingale rules or Grid input . You can choose how many positions you want to have and it will calc the Lot size for you . Features : Enter in a range of p

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