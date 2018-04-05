Core SCB this bot works without indicators, the principle of trading is for buying and selling at the same time.





It should be noted that no matter how well the indicators show, there is always a moment when the indicator can give a signal to enter at the peak of the beginning of the trend in the other direction. Thus, the essence of using the indicator is completely reset. Therefore, one of the options for getting out of the situation is to completely abandon indicators and constantly work on the sidelines on the market! This bot implements just such a strategy in practice.





The essence of the work is to open a series of orders and exit the market either in profit or with losses, but exit and not linger and immediately open the next series. The heart of this algorithm is the formula for exiting the market, when to exit and with what profit or loss, how many orders can be allowed to be used in a series.





The bot is additionally equipped with a system in the form

StopLoss,

TakeProfit,

TrailingStart,

TrailingStop,

TotalEquityLoss,

TotalEquityProfit.

The bot does not work for the whole history at the same time, but for periods of about a year, since the market movement often changes and the bot needs to be adapted to the last year of historical data and, accordingly, work at least a year into the future or carry out a new optimization at least every month, it doesn’t matter.





Bot environment:

The bot works with a deposit of $1,000 But if you work with a deposit of $10,000, you will significantly reduce the risks.

The bot works on the H1 timeframe, no experiments were carried out on other periods.

Optimization is fast, optimize at opening prices. The bot will work on real ticks in the same way.





The bot has two main modes:

open all orders in a series with one volume

or when the volume increases with in a series of orders.

Responding field in the TypeSeria settings. It is your choice depending on this option, the trading style will be either moderate (SERIA GRID) or more aggressive (SERIA LIMITED MARTIN).





Algorithm for testing or working (for a moderate trading option).





Optimize one year on an hourly basis by quickly optimizing for opening prices. We optimize only two parameters Grid Step [300...1000] and Balance Action [0.23..034]

We have been working with the bot for a year!

An optimization and forward example is provided in the screenshots.





The parameters responsible for money management can be left unchanged for a $1000 deposit. ManyManagement

MinDeposit

LotRounding

Lot

LevelManyManagement

LimitMaxLot

Parameters responsible for the main interface of the bot.