Core SCB

Core SCB this bot works without indicators, the principle of trading is for buying and selling at the same time.

It should be noted that no matter how well the indicators show, there is always a moment when the indicator can give a signal to enter at the peak of the beginning of the trend in the other direction. Thus, the essence of using the indicator is completely reset. Therefore, one of the options for getting out of the situation is to completely abandon indicators and constantly work on the sidelines on the market! This bot implements just such a strategy in practice.

The essence of the work is to open a series of orders and exit the market either in profit or with losses, but exit and not linger and immediately open the next series. The heart of this algorithm is the formula for exiting the market, when to exit and with what profit or loss, how many orders can be allowed to be used in a series.

The bot is additionally equipped with a system in the form
  • StopLoss,
  • TakeProfit,
  • TrailingStart,
  • TrailingStop,
  • TotalEquityLoss,
  • TotalEquityProfit.
The bot does not work for the whole history at the same time, but for periods of about a year, since the market movement often changes and the bot needs to be adapted to the last year of historical data and, accordingly, work at least a year into the future or carry out a new optimization at least every month, it doesn’t matter.

Bot environment:
  • The bot works with a deposit of $1,000 But if you work with a deposit of $10,000, you will significantly reduce the risks.
  • The bot works on the H1 timeframe, no experiments were carried out on other periods.
Optimization is fast, optimize at opening prices. The bot will work on real ticks in the same way.

The bot has two main modes:
  • open all orders in a series with one volume
  • or when the volume increases with in a series of orders.
Responding field in the TypeSeria settings. It is your choice depending on this option, the trading style will be either moderate (SERIA GRID) or more aggressive (SERIA LIMITED MARTIN).

Algorithm for testing or working (for a moderate trading option).

Optimize one year on an hourly basis by quickly optimizing for opening prices. We optimize only two parameters Grid Step [300...1000] and Balance Action [0.23..034]
We have been working with the bot for a year!
An optimization and forward example is provided in the screenshots.

The parameters responsible for money management can be left unchanged for a $1000 deposit.

  • ManyManagement
  • MinDeposit
  • LotRounding
  • Lot
  • LevelManyManagement
  • LimitMaxLot
Parameters responsible for the main interface of the bot.
  • ActiveTF   
  • LimitOrders
  • GridStep         
  • TypeSeria           
  • SeriaTrendOn                
  • SeriaAntyTrendOn            
  • BalanceAction         
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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