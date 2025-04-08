Duel MT5

YOU WANT TO WIN THE DUEL.
Look the market in the eye, feel the trigger on your finger. Take a deep breath and shoot before anyone else.
This system allows you to detect the right moment to attack the market.
The whistles are already sounding in the air. Dare to win the duel at the market.
This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 100.


You can download the demo and test it yourself. 



Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data for  multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. 

Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:


SlStop loss  in Pip.

Magic Number:  magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.

AutolotLot automatic.

Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.

Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every tr ade whit autolot in true.


Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.  



------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now 






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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Ayush V Jain
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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