Duel MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
YOU WANT TO WIN THE DUEL.
Look the market in the eye, feel the trigger on your finger. Take a deep breath and shoot before anyone else.
This system allows you to detect the right moment to attack the market.
The whistles are already sounding in the air. Dare to win the duel at the market.
This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 100.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
"Safety first" approach in development.
Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.
Fully automatic.
Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
Fast VPS a most.
Principal Input:
Sl: Stop loss in Pip.
Magic Number: magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.
Autolot: Lot automatic.
Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.
Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every tr ade whit autolot in true.
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.
------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
For any questions you can write me a message
Try the FREE demo now