SpreadFixMT5

This indicator collects and systematizes the data about the spread. Its code was profiling several times and optimized in such a way that despite the presence of graphics not to slow down the work of the MT5 terminal. In addition, the indicator provides for the mode of complete invisibility (while the indicator continues to collect data and save it). Having returned to the visual display mode, you can see the work done by him.





Advantages and capabilities of the SpreadFix indicator:

1. Collects data by Maxim. daily spreads;

2. Collects data on the minimum. spreadam;

3. Separately collects data on night expansion of spreads;

4. Calculates the average daily spread;

5. Fixes when the last time was an extremum at the spread;

6. Counts how many times the extremums of spreads were repeated;

7. Can issue data on the screen;

8. It can store and pick up statistics left earlier;

9. May notify if the spread exceeds the established one.



