Telegram Trade Manager
- Utilitaires
- Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
- Version: 3.0
- Mise à jour: 29 mars 2023
- Activations: 20
Telegram trade manager is an Expert Advisor built for your telegram bot. it allows you to communicate with your expert advisor directly from your mobile phone and effectively manage your trades with operations not on mobile mt4, while on mobile. With Telegram Trade Manager,
- you can get the screenshot of your favorite trading system,
- accept trade signals from group and open trade operations based on signal posted
- Execute and modify and close trades instantly,
- set your breakeven and trail stop parameters and,
- get the account state with a click of a button.
Trade_description = Comments or description of Trade Executed
Telegram_APIToken = Telegram API token from Telegram Bot created by you from Botfather
Whitelist_Telegram_Usernames= Telegram Username to have access to this Robot,e.g @user1,@user2 note, leave blank if you wish to allow any telegram user to have access to the app
Templates= MT4 saved template name, e.g, if you saved your template of your favorite trading strategy as my_custom_template.tpl, you can enter as many separated by semicolon like my_custom_template; my_custom_template1; my_custom_template2; my_custom_template3
Slippage= Slippage parameter of executed trades
UpdateMode=server update mode