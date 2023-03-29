Telegram Trade Manager For MT5

All in one Multipurpose Telegram Trade Management, Manage and Copy Trades on the go From Telegram

Pro Version MT4: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85691



Execute Trades on mobile with fast execution

When away from desktop MT5, or scalping the market with mobile device, or needed to copy trades from telegram groups while away, or doing some other activities, Telegram EA Manager is an effective tool to perform any trade operation with swift execution. In other words, Our Telegram Trade Manager will always allow you to communicate with your expert advisor directly from your mobile phone and effectively manage your trades with operations not on mobile mt4, while on mobile .

Features of Telegram 

  • Instantly execute a trade directly from your mobile using Telegram Bot, setting your own money & risk management
  • Modify TP an SL of any trade with ease
  • Get the screenshot of your favorite trading system by adding the template tpl file name to the EA,
  • Enable trailing stop on executed trades even if you are on mobile 
  • Set your breakeven parameters and breakeven trades in profit with fast execution,
  • Accept trade signals from group and open trade operations based on signal posted in Telegram Groups
  • Execute and close trades instantly,
  • Get the account information of open trades with a click of a button.

Important Note: Attach it to one chart only

SUPPORT

  • If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact me via private message
  • I also add you to a support group where all my valued customers ask and are guided to solve problems
  • The telegram bot can also be added to private group for specific users.

Instructions Setup

    Telegram Setup instruction

    1. Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather".
    2. Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot.
    3. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Assetbase and username: Assetbasebot <-- username has to be ended by 'bot').
    4. Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot.
    5. Save your bot API  token, example 511558541:AAF8u10Ps9igaomNpY3m9lxv_lrfiFpxasw .
    6. create new telegram group if you don't have any existing
    7. Add the new telegram bot to the newly group. 
    8. Open the group Info, then Manage, Add the telegram bot as Admin, type the bot username, and click Save
    9. Back in MetaTrader 5, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add 'https://api.telegram.org'.
    10. Attach the utility into a your MetaTrader 5 chart and fill up the API Token (from step 5)
    11. Congratulations! Your utility is ready to work for you.


    Utility Parameters

      Telegram_APIToken = Telegram API token from Telegram Bot created by you from Botfather

      Templates= MT5 saved template name, e.g, if you saved your template of your favorite trading strategy as mycustomtemplate.tpl, you can enter as many separated by semicolon like  mycustomtemplate; mycustomtemplate1; mycustomtemplate2; mycustomtemplate3 , noticed that this is inputted without the .tpl





      Recommended products
      Local Trad Copie5
      Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
      Utilities
      Fe el free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT4 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128848 ] The Local Copier EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to synchronize trading positions between a master account and a slave account, operating in either Master or Slave mode. Key Features: Master Mode : In Master mode , the EA monitors open positions and stores relevant trade details. These details include symbol, volume, stop loss, take profit, and position type, which are used
      SL Limiter Pro
      Carlito Manaloto Jr
      Utilities
      Experience a new level of precision and control with the SL Limiter Pro , an enhanced version of the SL Limiter, now available on MetaTrader 5. Built for serious traders, SL Limiter Pro offers sophisticated features that allow you to manage your trades more effectively and with greater flexibility. Take your trading strategy to the next level with this powerful risk management tool! Whether manual trading, EA trading, or using Trade Signals, SL Limiter Pro will help you minimize your risk! Anoth
      Binance Grid Pro
      Joel Juanpere
      Utilities
      Binance Grid Pro offers an alternative to the built in Grid systems Binance Platform offers. This utility let you define a grid parameters for interact with your Binance account using an Isolated Margin account. This is, similar to Spot Grid in Binance. This is not for handle with derivatives contracts, is for handle with Spot through Isolated Margin Account. But obviosly this utility offers a different approach than built in Binance Grid to handle the Grid, which I have found useful based on
      Automated Trading Psychology EA
      Shingirayi Mari
      Utilities
      The only EA for TRADING PSYCHOLOGY:Discipline, Mindset Training & Risk Control  Checklist-Enforced Trading (No trades allowed until  strategy checklist is met)  1-Click Revenge Trade Blocker (Auto-freezes account after losses)  Overtrading Circuit Breaker (Hard daily trade limits enforced)  Neuroplasticity Training (Rewires retail habits into institutional discipline)  Institutional Risk Protocols (Auto SL/TP, position sizing, daily loss cutoffs)  Prop Firm  and account Safeguard (Preve
      Fvg In Fvg
      Claudiu-georgian Zavera
      Experts
      FVG In FVG EA — From Learn to Earn. The most-watched imbalance on any chart, taken where you have not seen it before: a Fair Value Gap confirmed inside a Fair Value Gap. A GAP EVERYONE WATCHES. AN EXECUTION NO ONE ELSE HAS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap — the 3-candle imbalance — on a higher timeframe, then requires a second FVG, formed inside the first, on the timeframes you choose. Only an overlap above your threshold validates the zone: Most Powerful Overlap FVG Zones — rigorously selec
      Talents ATR Scalper Utility
      Michael Musco
      Utilities
      Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
      Advanced News Trading Panel
      E Odoabuchi Timothy
      Utilities
      Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
      Grid Recovery MT5
      Osazee Asikhemhen
      Utilities
      Grid Recovery EA Turn Any Manual Trade into a Fully Automated Grid System Auto Grid Layering EA is a powerful trade management tool designed for traders who manually enter positions but want to automate advanced grid recovery, profit scaling, and risk control. Once you place a trade, the EA takes over and intelligently builds a grid of positions as the market moves against your entry, helping you manage drawdown and recover trades efficiently without constant monitoring. This is not a signal sys
      MT5 Time Based Auto Close System
      Xin You Lin
      Utilities
      MT5 Time-Based Auto Close System EA ​ is an intelligent time-algorithm-based automated order management trading tool. Utilizing a high-tech decision-making engine, it automatically executes precise closing operations when preset holding periods expire, designed to help traders maintain strict trading discipline and avoid emotional interference   . Core Closing Modes The five core closing modes you mentioned form the cornerstone of this EA's strategic logic, allowing flexible configuration base
      Tp or Sl Fast
      Perry Gonzaga Ndege
      Utilities
      Take full control of your pending orders in MetaTrader 5 with a professional-grade order management script designed for precision, speed, and simplicity . If you trade grids, breakouts, news setups, or multi-symbol strategies, you already know how painful it is to manually edit take profits or stop losses one order at a time. This tool eliminates that friction entirely. With this MT5 script, you can apply a single, exact price as a Take Profit or Stop Loss to all pending orders instantly —acros
      Local Trade Copier by RWBTradeLab
      Md Hasibul Kabir
      Utilities
      Local Trade Copier by RWBTradeLab — copy trades between MetaTrader 5 accounts on the same PC, instantly and reliably. One lightweight tool that turns any MT5 account into a Master (signal source) or a Client (copier) — just pick the role in the inputs. Perfect for managing multiple accounts, copying your own strategy across brokers, or running prop-firm and personal accounts side by side. No DLL required · Works across different brokers & account types · One file, both roles ——————————————
      LG Equity Protector Pro
      Gergo Peter Lazar
      Utilities
      Title suggestion: LG Equity Protector Pro Product category: Utilities Short description: MetaTrader 5 equity protection utility with daily, weekly, monthly and floating profit/loss limits, automatic position closing, pending order deletion, Magic Number filtering and on-chart status panel. LG Equity Protector Pro Overview LG Equity Protector Pro is a MetaTrader 5 risk management utility designed to help traders protect account equity using predefined daily, weekly, monthly and floating pro
      Discord Notify
      Aleh Piatrenka
      5 (2)
      Utilities
      Automatically sends real-time  notifications about trade opening,  closing, partial closing and modification of MT5 to Discord . The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. You can also use any other language by customizing the notification text.  The product is designed for traders who need to receive Discord notifications without constantly moni
      FREE
      Slack Notify
      Aleh Piatrenka
      Utilities
      Automatically sends real-time  notifications about trade opening, closing, partial closing and modification of MT5 to Slack. The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. You can also use any other language by customizing the notification text.  The product is designed for traders who need to receive Slack notifications without constantly monitoring
      FREE
      Prop Firm Risk Guardian auto close on breach
      Sam Mcewen
      Utilities
      Prop-Firm Risk Guardian watches your MetaTrader 5 account in real time. When any rule you have set is breached, Guardian closes the offending positions and locks new entries. It does not open trades. It does not prevent order placement, because no chart-attached EA can do that. It reacts to a breach within one tick, which is what saves the account. This is a rules utility for funded-challenge, funded, and personal accounts. All account data stays on your terminal. Optional Telegram alerts use y
      Smart Funds
      Sivakumar A L Mani
      Experts
      Profit return — an Expert Advisor for funds trading ( SFP ). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the fund market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.
      Master Manager
      Medina Cortez Edison Armando
      Utilities
      MASTER MANAGER Risk management of open operations (Does not perform automatic operations) and structural analysis. "Stop chasing prices; let the Master Manager identify institutional zones for you and surgically manage the risk of the trades you enter." ️ System Features 1. Structural Analysis: Identification of Swings and Balance of Sights with confluence. 2. Liquidity (FVG): Imbalance zones with 50% mitigation and dynamic extension. 3. Visual Management: Draggable and fixed partial
      FastCopyCPpro
      Alireza Kalamati
      Utilities
      FastCopy CP Pro - Advanced Local Trade Copier Before purchasing, we highly recommend testing the core engine performance, broker compatibility, and execution speed using our free version (fully functional, limited to 10 trades): Download FastCopy CP Free Version Here FastCopy CP Pro is a highly optimized, 100% offline local trade copier designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. Engineered for traders on prop firms, and retail traders managing multiple accounts, it utilizes a sophisticated binary f
      MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
      Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
      Utilities
      MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you are mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
      Trend Scalper Infinite
      Oybek Fayziyev
      Experts
      Trend Scalper Infinite   — это агрессивный высокоскоростной торговый эксперт (EA), созданный специально для торговли на волатильных инструментах, таких как Золото (XAUUSD). В основе его алгоритма лежит следование за трендом с уникальной и бескомпромиссной системой управления рисками. Главная фишка советника —   асимметричное соотношение риска и прибыли . Бот использует экстремально жесткий фиксированный Stop Loss всего в 1$ (настраивается), но при этом у него   НЕТ ограничения по Take Profit . В
      Phoenix Quick Trader Panel
      Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
      Experts
      1. Concept & Premise Institutional Execution: The script transitions from a UI panel to a high-speed execution engine. The use of GetTickCount() to measure execution latency (in milliseconds) is a professional touch used by high-frequency traders to monitor broker slippage and network health [1]. Security Focus: The "Phoenix Spread Security Check" adds a layer of protection by preventing trade entry during low-liquidity periods (e.g., market open/close or high-impact news), which is essential f
      AMPyraGRID Anti Martingale Pyramid Grid
      Davide Zunino
      Utilities
      This Expert Advisor waits a position to be opened, no matter if you open manually or with the EA buttons or eventually via mobile: it creates a Grid in Anti Martingale with pending stop orders in the same direction of the first position. You can specify the number of orders, the size and the distance between the orders. You can also adjust the Monetary Target of the Grid, the monetary Stop Loss, the Intermediate Target (when reached the EA insert an order with opposite direction of the total pos
      Kintech Gold
      Doan Van Hai
      Experts
      Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 If you want daily trade, this signal maybe not suit with
      HYT utility
      Sergey Batudayev
      Utilities
      HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
      Risk Manager Hotkey Position Sizer
      Botond Halasz
      Utilities
      Risk Manager is an MT5 Expert Advisor that opens a market order with a precisely sized lot at the cursor’s vertical level as Stop-Loss, using a single hotkey. Side is detected automatically: SL below price → BUY, SL above price → SELL. Risk is computed in account currency via OrderCalcProfit, so it works correctly on FX, metals, indices, and crypto. Why traders use it Eliminates mental math and lot calculators. Turns any discretionary setup into a consistent, risk-fixed execution in one keystr
      Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5 Master File
      Thio Tjuan Kwang
      Utilities
      Please visit =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686  for slave EA MT4 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183101 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5, NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multiple accounts
      FREE
      EA Gold Liquidity
      Dinh Tan Pham
      Experts
      EA Gold Liquidity is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe . The EA uses price zone filtering, dynamic ATR adaptation, and automated trade management to support a structured trading approach on Gold. Features Designed for   XAUUSD Optimized for   M5 Price zone filtering Dynamic ATR-based market adaptation Automatic pending order management Break-even and trailing stop functions Session-based trading control Verified Live Performance A verified live tr
      Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA
      Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
      Utilities
      Maximize your profits and protect your capital on any symbol, any broker, any digits. Demonstration video: https://youtube.com/shorts/enSPf2qCsVU?si=1LBVjmVzgFJE751C The Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA is a powerful, beginner-friendly tool that automates trailing stop management across all your open trades. Whether you are scalping XAUUSD, swinging BTCUSD, or day trading EURUSD, this expert advisor ensures you are always locking in gains while minimizing risk. What's New in 2.0? Perce
      FREE
      Smart Breakout Recovery EA
      Sirinya Pakkaman
      Utilities
      Smart Breakout Recovery EA Smart Breakout Recovery EA is an advanced automated trading system based on EMA trend filtering and Supply/Demand breakout logic. The EA identifies high-probability breakout and false-break opportunities, combined with a controlled recovery system to optimize trade management. Key Features: - Dual EMA trend confirmation (M15 + H1) - Breakout and False Break detection - Supply & Demand zone integration - Smart Recovery (Martingale-based) - Adjustable lot scaling
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
      Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
      5 (3)
      Utilities
      Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
      Custom Alerts AIO MT5
      Daniel Stein
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
      YuClusters
      Yury Kulikov
      4.93 (43)
      Utilities
      Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
      Quant AI Agents
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
      MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
      Shaoping Kuang
      3.67 (3)
      Utilities
      Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
      Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
      Abdul Jalil
      Utilities
      FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
      EasyInsight AIO MT5
      Alain Verleyen
      4.92 (12)
      Utilities
      EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
      AI Agents Supervisor
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
      Discord Signal Copier
      Trinh Dat
      5 (3)
      Utilities
      The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
      Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
      Vu Trung Kien
      5 (11)
      Utilities
      Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
      Adam FTMO MT5
      Vyacheslav Izvarin
      5 (2)
      Utilities
      ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      ManHedger MT5
      Peter Mueller
      4.83 (6)
      Utilities
      THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
      Latency Arbitrage
      Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
      Utilities
      Latency Arbitrage – Ultra Fast Execution & Price Inefficiency Capture Latency Arbitrage  utility tool is designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies between fast and slow price feeds. Instead of predicting market direction, the EA focuses on execution speed and price deviation opportunities, allowing traders to capture micro-movements before the market fully adjusts. With built-in risk controls and smart filtering, it ensures precise and disciplined trading performance. Price increases b
      Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
      Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
      Utilities
      Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
      MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
      Shaoping Kuang
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
      HINN Lazy Trader
      ALGOFLOW OÜ
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
      Telegram to mt5 pro
      Janet Abu Khalil
      4 (4)
      Utilities
      Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
      Crystal Trade Manager Pro
      Muhammad Jawad Shabir
      Utilities
      Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
      Prop Firm Os
      Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
      MT5 Trading Deck
      Manuel Michiels
      5 (2)
      Utilities
      One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
      RiskGuard Management
      MONTORIO MICHELE
      5 (22)
      Utilities
      ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
      Trade Analyzer Pro
      Ian Nganga Comba
      Utilities
      Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
      Flash Trade MT5
      Bai Jiang Zhou
      Utilities
      # If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
      Hedge Trimmer EA
      Michael Sipho Bhiya
      Utilities
      Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
      Royal Copier
      Janet Abu Khalil
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Royal Copier — Professional MT5 Trade Copier Royal Copier is a professional real-time local trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It now includes both functions inside one single MT5 Expert Advisor. From the inputs, you simply choose whether the EA will run in Master Mode or Client Mode . This means the same EA can be used on the source account or on the receiving account, while preserving the original copier behavior. Royal Copier supports copying between accounts in all common combinations: MT5 to MT
      EA Performance Logger Telegram
      Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
      Utilities
      The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
      Global Investing FX Terminal
      Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
      Utilities
      The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
      Gamma Edge Pro MT5
      Xuan Nam Diep
      1 (1)
      Utilities
      Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
      QCML Assistant
      Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
      Utilities
      QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
      Tick Chart Service
      Semyon Isakov
      Utilities
      ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
      More from author
      Telegram EA Manager
      Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
      Utilities
      All in one Multipurpose Telegram Trade Management , Manage and Copy Trades on the go From Telegram Pro Version MT5:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95742 Pro Version MT4:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85691 Execute Trades on mobile with fast execution When away from desktop MT5, or scalping the market with mobile device, or needed to copy trades from telegram groups while away, or doing some other activities, Telegram EA Manager is an effective tool to perform any trade operation with swift
      FREE
      Telegram Trade Manager
      Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
      Utilities
      Telegram trade manager is an Expert Advisor built for your telegram bot. it allows you to communicate with your expert advisor directly from your mobile phone and effectively manage your trades with operations not on mobile mt4, while on mobile. With Telegram Trade Manager, you can get the screenshot of your favorite trading system, accept trade signals from group and open trade operations based on signal posted Execute and modify and close trades instantly, set your breakeven and trail stop par
      Multi Replicator Copier For MT4 MT5
      Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
      Utilities
      Multi Replicator Copier - MT4 Utility Unleash the power of seamless trade replication with Multi Replicator Copier , The Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders seeking speed and efficiency! This innovative tool automates routine tasks and simplifies multi-account management, allowing you to replicate trades across multiple terminals with unmatched speed and accuracy. Whether you're managing a single strategy or a complex portfolio, Multi Replicator Copier ensures every move is mirrored effortl
      Multi Replicator Copier
      Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
      Utilities
      Multi Replicator Copier - MT5 Utility Unleash the power of seamless trade replication with Multi Replicator Copier , The Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders seeking speed and efficiency! This innovative tool automates routine tasks and simplifies multi-account management, allowing you to replicate trades across multiple terminals with unmatched speed and accuracy. Whether you're managing a single strategy or a complex portfolio, Multi Replicator Copier ensures every move is mirrored effortl
      Pegasus Gold Alpha
      Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
      Experts
      Pegasus Gold Alpha Trade engine built with multi layer analysis for consistency and stability,  Applies algorithmic entry and exit dataset that adapts to market conditions while maintaining strict risk-management rules. Best for traders looking for a hands-free, algorithmic-based trading solution. Live Signals Asset:  XAUUSD(Gold), Timeframe H1  Features: Smart volatility detection algorithm Excellent Memory capacity Adaptable TP/SL Algorithm     Key Parameters: MagicNumber  – A unique ident
      Filter:
      Evgenii Bugrimenko
      128
      Evgenii Bugrimenko 2023.08.05 14:21 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
      5578
      Reply from developer Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni 2023.08.06 18:28
      Здравствуйте, мы ценим ваше решение использовать наш продукт. вы еще не пытались связаться с нами и рассказать нам, как вам трудно заставить Telegram Manager работать на вас. Как мы могли видеть, это ваша первая покупка. Также обратите внимание, что время вашей покупки было в выходные, так как рынок не торгуется в выходные дни, мы обновили видео-описание Telegram Trade Manager, которое показывает все функции, пожалуйста, сообщите нам, где вам трудно, и мы поможем как можно скорее. Спасибо.translated to "Hello, we appreciate your decision to use our product. you have not yet tried to contact us and tell us how difficult it is for you to make Telegram Manager work for you. As we could see, this is your first purchase. Also please note that your purchase time was during the weekend, since the market is not traded during the weekend, we have updated the video description of Telegram Trade Manager which shows all the functions, please tell us where you are having difficulty and we will help as soon as possible . Thank you."
      Reply to review