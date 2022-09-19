Theoretical Foundation

The Keltner Channels are channels ploted using volatility deviations above and bellow a moving average.

The indicator is an excellent tool to help the trader build trend and mean-reversion strategies.

Parameters

The Orion Dynamic Keltner allows the user to select the Volatility Calculation Type, being ATR or Average Range (not considering price gaps).

Also, the user can select the Calculation Period, Number of Deviations, Moving Average Mode and the Moving Average Calculation Price Type.



