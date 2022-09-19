Orion Dynamic Keltner

Theoretical Foundation

 

The Keltner Channels are channels ploted using volatility deviations above and bellow a moving average.

The indicator is an excellent tool to help the trader build trend and mean-reversion strategies.

 

Parameters

 

The Orion Dynamic Keltner allows the user to select the Volatility Calculation Type, being ATR or Average Range (not considering price gaps).

Also, the user can select the Calculation Period, Number of Deviations, Moving Average Mode and the Moving Average Calculation Price Type.


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Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Indicators
Fundamentação teórica   A VWAP é uma média móvel ajustada pelo volume, ou seja, o peso de cada preço corresponde ao volume de ações negociadas no período, dando mais importância ao período em que se tenha mais negociações. A Orion Vwap Bands permite que o usuário use plote 8 bandas que podem ser utilizadas como suportes e resistências para o preço. Cada banda é calculada a partir da Vwap Tradicional: Ex.: Se escolhermos o valor 0.25 para a plotagem da Banda 1, pega-se o preço da Vwap e acrescent
Intraday Vwap Orion
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Indicators
Theory VWAP is a volume-weighted moving average, bringing greater relevance to prices. The VWAP base calculation follows the classic formula described in Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/terms/v/vwap.asp ). VWAP = sum(typical price[i]*volume[i]) / sum(volume[i]) Functionalities Orion Intraday VWAP innovates by allowing the user to choose between the conventional Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods, also having the option of calculating the Intraday indicator, as used in other platform
Orion Average Range
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Indicators
Theoretical Foundation   Similar to the well-known Average True Range (ATR), the Average Range indicator is a volatility measure that is calculated using only the range of the bars (high – low), not considering the Gaps, as with the ATR. The Average Range can be very useful for day traders as it allows one to get the measure of the volatility of the last N bars. Parameters   You can select the calculation period of the indicator.
Orion Dynamic Range Breakout
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Experts
Orion Dynamic Range Breakout  allows the trader to use one of the most robust trading strategies of all times, the Opening Range Breakout, which can be adapted to work in many different Symbols. Also, it allows the user to use many variations of breakout ranges and risk/profit parameters. Theoretical Basis Range Breakouts are widely used by a lot of big names in the trading industry. They were popularized by the hedge fund manager  Toby Crabel , which made a lot of success using the strategy in
Orion Flexible Mean Reversion
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Experts
The Orion Flexible Mean Reversion EA allows traders to develop numerous mean reversion strategies. The EA incorporates various indicators for developing robust entry and exit strategies that can be adapted to function in various time frames and markets.   Theoretical Basis Mean reversion strategies aim to enter in the opposite direction of exhaustion movements, seeking a price reversal. They are excellent ways for traders to diversify their portfolios building high winning rates strategies.   Ho
Orion Telegram Notifier Bot
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Utilities
Orion Telegram Notifier Bot  allows the trader to receive trade notifications in his Telegram whenever a position is opened or closed. The EA sends notifications showing the Symbol, Magic Number, Direction, Lot (Volume), Entry Price, Exit Price, Take Profit, Stop-Loss and Profit of the position. How to setup Orion Telegram Notifier? Open Telegram and Search for “BotFather” Click or Type “/newbot” Create a nickname and username (Example: nickname: MT5trades   - username: MT5TelegramBot) *The use
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