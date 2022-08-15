Market Reversal Catcher Dashboard

Market Reversal Catcher Dashboard indicator looks for market reversal points or major pullback. To do this, it analyzes previous price movements and using a flexible algorithm for estimating the probability of a reversal, also gives recommendations on entry points and sets recommended profit targets for positions opened on a signal.

The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. 

Dashboard does not require any additional indicators to purchase!

Advantages:

  • Works with any timeframes and financial instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices
  • Simple, visual and efficient trend detection
  • Three-level profit fixation system
  • Flexible analytical calculation and evaluation of market movements
  • Simple rules of use
  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders
  • Indicator never redraws, recalculates or completes signals
  • Fully visually customizable

Parameters:

  • Analysis start date  — date and time from which the analysis of the movement in the market is carried out
  • Use Alert — receive signal notifications
  • Signal Level — signal level in percent at which notifications will be received
  • Update Interval(sec) — Search interval for new signals in seconds
  • Filter(pips) Column 1 — minimum movement value in points for column 1
  • Timeframe Column 1 — timeframe of the selected currency pair for column 1
  • Filter(pips) Column 2 — minimum movement value in points for column 2
  • Timeframe Column 2 — timeframe of the selected currency pair for column 2
  • Filter(pips) Column 3 — minimum movement value in points for column 3
  • Timeframe Column 3 — timeframe of the selected currency pair for column 3
  • Filter(pips) Column 4 — minimum movement value in points for column 4
  • Timeframe Column 4 — timeframe of the selected currency pair for column 4
  • Filter(pips) Column 5 — minimum movement value in points for column 5
  • Timeframe Column 5 — timeframe of the selected currency pair for column 5
  • Show Trends — display analyzed trends
  • Show Trends duration — display the duration of the analyzed trends
  • Show Trends profitability — display the profitability of the analyzed trends
  • Base Lot for profitability — lot for calculating the profitability of the analyzed trends
  • Trend Up-Line (color)   uptrend drawing color
  • Trend Down-Line (color) — color for drawing downtrends









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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Impostol
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Indicators
New indicator Impostol is based on the relative strength index (RSI) and trend indicator ADX. With it, you can identify a trend for your trade. Its signals are easy ti interpret, because it shows the recommended entries using up and down arrows. The indicator has a minimum of settings and is easy to use. Impostol Expert for MetaTrader 4 —   HERE Main features Uses arrows to show market entry points. The indicator is not redrawing. Recommended timeframe is H1 and higher (lower timeframes can sh
PSAR Expert Extended
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
Main idea of this EA lies around the Parabolic SAR indicator. New version this Expert:  PSAR Expert Extended 2   The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The free initial version has been analyzed and the EA algorithm has been improved The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) Cod optimization, bug fixes. The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibilit
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Market Reversal Catcher
Alexander Fedosov
3 (2)
Indicators
The Market Reversal Catcher indicator looks for market reversal points or major pullback. To do this, it analyzes previous price movements and using a flexible algorithm for estimating the probability of a reversal, also gives recommendations on entry points and sets recommended profit targets for positions opened on a signal. Market Reversal Cather User Guide - Read Version for MetaTrader 5 - here The indicator is very easy to use and does not require a lot of information to understand how i
Market Trend Catcher
Alexander Fedosov
Indicators
Market Trend Catcher indicator analyzes the duration of trend movements and, with a certain development of the current trend, offers market entry points in the form of arrows with recommended profit targets. The indicator is very easy to use and does not require a lot of information to understand how it works. It has a minimum of settings and is transparent in understanding the principle of its operation, fully displaying the information on the basis of which it makes decisions on recommending e
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Market Reversal Catcher MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Indicators
The Market Reversal Catcher indicator looks for market reversal points or major pullback. To do this, it analyzes previous price movements and using a flexible algorithm for estimating the probability of a reversal, also gives recommendations on entry points and sets recommended profit targets for positions opened on a signal. Market Reversal Cather User Guide -   Read Version for MetaTrader 4 - here The indicator is very easy to use and does not require a lot of information to understand how it
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