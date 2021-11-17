PSAR Expert Extended

Main idea of this EA lies around the Parabolic SAR indicator. New version this Expert: PSAR Expert Extended 2 

The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements:

  • The free initial version has been analyzed and the EA algorithm has been improved
  • The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.)
  • Cod optimization, bug fixes.
  • The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions.
  • Works with 4 and 5 digits brokers.
  • The robot does not use martingale, grid, arbitration or hedging.

The best results were achieved on EURUSD with H1 timeframe, but can also work well on other pairs with proper settings.


EA Settings

  • Take-Profit - the target profit.
  • Stop-Loss - the stop loss level.
  • Lot of balance? - true: lot based on balance, false: fixed lot.
  • Calc. of the lot - Calculation of the lot:
    • 1-Balance
    • 2-Equity
    • 3-FreeMargin (if Lot of balance = true)
  • The risk in the lot of the balance, % - percent of deposit to risk if Lot of Balance=true.
  • Lot. If Lot of balance=false - fixed lot size (Lot of Balance=true).
  • Max. spread(pips) - prevent EA trading with a high spread (e.g. during news releases).
  • Slippage(pips)
  • Magic number - a unique identifier of the EA's trades
  • Step PSAR - standard parameter of Parabolic SAR. The increment of speed of the indicator.
  • Maximum PSAR - standard parameter of Parabolic SAR. Maximum rate of the speed of convergence of the indicator with the price.
  • Timeframe for the calculation - the working timeframe of the Expert Advisor.
  • Trailing Stop - trailing distance from the current price.
  • Trailing Start - profit level to start trailing.
More from author
Impostol
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Indicators
New indicator Impostol is based on the relative strength index (RSI) and trend indicator ADX. With it, you can identify a trend for your trade. Its signals are easy ti interpret, because it shows the recommended entries using up and down arrows. The indicator has a minimum of settings and is easy to use. Impostol Expert for MetaTrader 4 —   HERE Main features Uses arrows to show market entry points. The indicator is not redrawing. Recommended timeframe is H1 and higher (lower timeframes can sh
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Market Reversal Catcher
Alexander Fedosov
3 (2)
Indicators
The Market Reversal Catcher indicator looks for market reversal points or major pullback. To do this, it analyzes previous price movements and using a flexible algorithm for estimating the probability of a reversal, also gives recommendations on entry points and sets recommended profit targets for positions opened on a signal. Market Reversal Cather User Guide - Read Version for MetaTrader 5 - here The indicator is very easy to use and does not require a lot of information to understand how i
Market Trend Catcher
Alexander Fedosov
Indicators
Market Trend Catcher indicator analyzes the duration of trend movements and, with a certain development of the current trend, offers market entry points in the form of arrows with recommended profit targets. The indicator is very easy to use and does not require a lot of information to understand how it works. It has a minimum of settings and is transparent in understanding the principle of its operation, fully displaying the information on the basis of which it makes decisions on recommending e
Market Reversal Catcher Dashboard
Alexander Fedosov
Indicators
Market Reversal Catcher Dashboard indicator looks for market reversal points or major pullback. To do this, it analyzes previous price movements and using a flexible algorithm for estimating the probability of a reversal, also gives recommendations on entry points and sets recommended profit targets for positions opened on a signal. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes.   Dashboard does not requi
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Market Reversal Catcher MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Indicators
The Market Reversal Catcher indicator looks for market reversal points or major pullback. To do this, it analyzes previous price movements and using a flexible algorithm for estimating the probability of a reversal, also gives recommendations on entry points and sets recommended profit targets for positions opened on a signal. Market Reversal Cather User Guide -   Read Version for MetaTrader 4 - here The indicator is very easy to use and does not require a lot of information to understand how it
