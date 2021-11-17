Main idea of this EA lies around the Parabolic SAR indicator. New version this Expert: PSAR Expert Extended 2

The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements:

The free initial version has been analyzed and the EA algorithm has been improved

The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.)

Cod optimization, bug fixes.

The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions.

Works with 4 and 5 digits brokers.

The robot does not use martingale, grid, arbitration or hedging.

The best results were achieved on EURUSD with H1 timeframe, but can also work well on other pairs with proper settings.





EA Settings