Impostol

5

New indicator Impostol is based on the relative strength index (RSI) and trend indicator ADX. With it, you can identify a trend for your trade. Its signals are easy ti interpret, because it shows the recommended entries using up and down arrows. The indicator has a minimum of settings and is easy to use.


Impostol Expert for MetaTrader 4 — HERE


Main features

  • Uses arrows to show market entry points.
  • The indicator is not redrawing.
  • Recommended timeframe is H1 and higher (lower timeframes can show false signals).
  • Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD.


Indicator Parameters

  • BarsToProcess — number of processed bars.
  • Sensitivity — Sensitivity of indicator.
  • Distance — indent of arrows from lows and highs respectively.
  • SizeArrow — size of arrows (up to 3).
  • Buy Label Color — Color of Sell signal
  • Sell Label Color — Color of Buy signal
  • Type of Notification:
   ALL,        // All Notifications
   PUSH,       // Push Notification
   MAIL,       // Mail Notification
   ALERT,      // Alert Notification
   NONE        // Without Notification


Points to remember for trading

After the first buy (sell) signal additional buy (sell) signals can appear on following bars which is an additional confirmation of the signal and continuation of a current trend. A signal which is opposite to the initial one or a definite profit can be a signal for closing a position.

Reviews 1
jabautista
4052
jabautista 2022.03.02 06:19 
 

I'm still learning this indicator, but so far it has been good. The support has been excellent.

Reply to review