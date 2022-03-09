Market Reversal Catcher MT5

The Market Reversal Catcher indicator looks for market reversal points or major pullback. To do this, it analyzes previous price movements and using a flexible algorithm for estimating the probability of a reversal, also gives recommendations on entry points and sets recommended profit targets for positions opened on a signal.

Market Reversal Cather User Guide - Read

Version for MetaTrader 4 - here

The indicator is very easy to use and does not require a lot of information to understand how it works. It has a minimum of settings and is transparent in understanding the principle of its operation, fully displaying the information on the basis of which it makes decisions on recommending entering the market and achieving profit targets.


Advantages:

  • Works with any timeframes and financial instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices
  • Simple, visual and efficient trend detection
  • Two-level profit fixation system
  • Flexible analytical calculation and evaluation of market movements
  • Simple rules of use
  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders
  • Indicator never redraws, recalculates or completes signals
  • Fully visually customizable

Parameters:

  • Analysis start date   date and time from which the analysis of the movement in the market is carried out
  • Volatility filter(pips) — minimum amount of movement in points
  • Use Alert — receive signal notifications
  • Alert Level — signal level in percent at which notifications will be received
  • Show Trends — display analyzed trends
  • Show Trends duration — display the duration of the analyzed trends
  • Show Trends profitability — display the profitability of the analyzed trends
  • Base Lot for profitability — lot for calculating the profitability of the analyzed trends
  • Trend Up-Line (color)   uptrend drawing color
  • Trend Down-Line (color) — color for drawing downtrends











Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review