Market Reversal Catcher Dashboard

Market Reversal Catcher Dashboard indicator looks for market reversal points or major pullback. To do this, it analyzes previous price movements and using a flexible algorithm for estimating the probability of a reversal, also gives recommendations on entry points and sets recommended profit targets for positions opened on a signal.

The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. 

Dashboard does not require any additional indicators to purchase!

Advantages:

  • Works with any timeframes and financial instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices
  • Simple, visual and efficient trend detection
  • Three-level profit fixation system
  • Flexible analytical calculation and evaluation of market movements
  • Simple rules of use
  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders
  • Indicator never redraws, recalculates or completes signals
  • Fully visually customizable

Parameters:

  • Analysis start date  — date and time from which the analysis of the movement in the market is carried out
  • Use Alert — receive signal notifications
  • Signal Level — signal level in percent at which notifications will be received
  • Update Interval(sec) — Search interval for new signals in seconds
  • Filter(pips) Column 1 — minimum movement value in points for column 1
  • Timeframe Column 1 — timeframe of the selected currency pair for column 1
  • Filter(pips) Column 2 — minimum movement value in points for column 2
  • Timeframe Column 2 — timeframe of the selected currency pair for column 2
  • Filter(pips) Column 3 — minimum movement value in points for column 3
  • Timeframe Column 3 — timeframe of the selected currency pair for column 3
  • Filter(pips) Column 4 — minimum movement value in points for column 4
  • Timeframe Column 4 — timeframe of the selected currency pair for column 4
  • Filter(pips) Column 5 — minimum movement value in points for column 5
  • Timeframe Column 5 — timeframe of the selected currency pair for column 5
  • Show Trends — display analyzed trends
  • Show Trends duration — display the duration of the analyzed trends
  • Show Trends profitability — display the profitability of the analyzed trends
  • Base Lot for profitability — lot for calculating the profitability of the analyzed trends
  • Trend Up-Line (color)   uptrend drawing color
  • Trend Down-Line (color) — color for drawing downtrends









