Of all the tasks that a trader faces when entering a market, the main task is to determine the direction of the trend. The Artificial Power indicator will help you with this task. Whatever goal the trader sets for himself, the tool to achieve it will be mainly trend indicators.





The Artificial Power indicator without delay and redrawing is used by traders in trend strategies in trading on financial markets (Forex, CFD, binary options). This indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. The tool, at least, deserves attention for the accuracy of signals and intuitiveness. If all the parameters of the indicator are successfully configured, it turns out to pick up excellent combinations of signals. Works on all instruments and all timeframes.