KrakNix is ​​a trending Expert Advisor for quiet trading. The Expert Advisor is designed for long-term trading, it does not bring huge profits in the short term, but it can work stably in the market for a long time, throughout history. The higher the timeframe, the more stable the work of the Expert Advisor. The tests are shown on the M5 timeframe for clarity, but for real work it is recommended to work on the H1 or even H4 timeframes. Let's analyze the EA structure and optimization principles.





Structurally, the Expert Advisor consists of 4 blocks.





The first block is responsible for the general parameters, which we will now list:





TypeFilling – type of order execution by balance.

Magic - the magic number of the expert.

BotTF is a forced timeframe on which the bot works.

Lot - the working volume of the running bot (or the Risk field).

Risk – the working volume of the running bot is generated automatically according to the given risk (or the Lot field).

LimitMaxLot – a maximum volume limit created to prevent the bot from entering an order larger than the specified one.

LimitOrders - Limits on orders in a series.

Grid Step [50..50..1000] – the minimum step for placing the next order in the series.





Second block:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Start

Trailing Stop

The third block is responsible for the trend signal:

Line Trend Slow [50..5..200]

Line Trend Fast [150..10..600]

Line Trend Avg [500..25..15000]

Line Trend Activity [1..1..32]





The fourth block is responsible for the entry point:

Entry Point Avg Base

Entry Point Avg Level [50..1..400]

Entry Point Activity [1..1..8]

Entry Point Amplifier [3..1..24]

Input Point Amplifier Level [1..0,1..10]





Historical data correctness filter:

Filter CB Min

Filter CB Max





Two ways to work.

The default approach is to work with a series of orders, but short (set by the LimitOrders parameter) and with a forced stop when a reverse signal appears.

The second approach is to work with one order, for this set LimitOrders = 1. The Expert Advisor can work normally in these modes, but it is necessary to optimize it for the selected mode of operation.





Now tips for optimization.

It is sufficient to optimize on the opening prices, while the EA will work correctly on real ticks as well. Each parameter that needs to be optimized will have recommended ranges for optimization in parentheses. The optimization approach was chosen with the priority of the correctness of optimization of exactly the entry and trend points that the signal system generates, and not the optimization of stop losses and take profits. Thus, for primary optimization, some parameters will be set to the limit value so that they are not affected at all by the Expert Advisor. For real work, additional optimization can be carried out, which in turn optimizes the pending parameters and generates a setting that is more practical for real work.





In the discussion, an optimization file is given, with which you can find settings for any other currency pair. The Expert Advisor can be optimized for any timeframe, any currency pair.