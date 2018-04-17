Double Swing

The Expert Advisor's operating algorithm is based on a priori known truth 'The price does not stand still'. We add math and logic to this truth and receive an Expert Advisor, which allows catching almost all the movements in the market. When an order is opened, a breakout Stop order of a larger volume is set instead of Stop Loss. If the price reaches this order, another pending Stop order of a larger volume is placed. This approach is called Swing or Pendulum Swing.

Double Swing uses this approach, but uses two grids of orders instead of one. The second grid is used for additional earnings, while the price is within the first grid of orders. Once the first grid reaches the profit level, the second grid starts working as the first one. At the beginning, the Expert Advisor places two opposite pending limit orders. The distance between the orders and the price is adjustable in input parameters, so you can set them on any levels. As soon as the price reaches one of these orders, the opposite limit order is deleted, and a pending Stop order is placed instead of the Stop Loss level. Additionally, a Limit order of the second grid is placed instead of Take Profit.


Recommendations on Usage

  1. Testing the EA on large time periods does not make sense, because volatility is constantly changing, and this is the main parameter for the operation of the Expert Advisor. The screenshots show an example of the EA operation and settings for 2017 - it run on different currency pairs. Thus I want to show that the EA can work with some parameters for a year and show good profitability. When selecting parameters, test the EA on the last 2-3 months of the selected currency pair and choose the Step2 parameter based on the currency pair volatility.
  2. Try to choose parameters so that the maximum open lot for these 2-3 months of operation was as small as possible.
  3. Use Money Management, but not in its traditional sense! EA parameters can be selected so that EA will show a profit of 100-400% per month, but the risk will be great in this case. So the optimal way is the following: Suppose we have 1000$. Deposit 100$ and launch the EA. This approach provides you with 10 attempts, so the possibility of having profit is higher, provided that you properly choose parameters and adjust them from time to time, because volatility changes.


Program Parameters

  • Close_Profit - when profit reaches Close_Profit1 in the deposit currency, all orders are closed if they have not reached the maximum lot yet
  • Close_Profit_Max_Lot - when profit reaches Close_Profit2 in the deposit currency, all orders are closed if they have reached the maximum lot
  • Max_Lot - the maximum allowable lot; if the volume of the next order is greater than Max_Lot, then this order will not be placed
  • Trade_Stop - set to false by default - in this mode two grids of orders infinitely flow into one another; if true the second grid of orders will not be opened, and the first grid is closed upon reaching Close_Profit1. For a normal operation use false. When you need to complete the EA operation, change the parameter value to true.
  • Lots - initial lot
  • Factor_First - lot multiplier for the first pending order
  • Factor_Next - lot multiplier for next orders
  • Step - distance between the price and the order (at which initial pending limit orders are placed) in points
  • Step2 - distance between orders (at which further pending orders are placed) in points
  • Slip - slippage
  • Magic number first net - a unique identifier for the first grid (not recommended to change)
  • Magic number second net - a unique identifier for the second grid (not recommended to change)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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borolgin 2018.05.01 19:24 
 

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