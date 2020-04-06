#########################################################################################



WeekendGap EA opens pending orders in the first hour of the beginning of a new week.

It trades the weekend gap. The pending orders are cancelled within 2 days if not caught.

WeekendGap works on most currency pairs, but you may limit yourself to the majors.

The lot size is increased automatically based on the MinimumLots, MaximumRisk and DecreaseFactor.




