Liquidity Swings Unmitigated Zones Aurex

Liquidity Swings - Unmitigated Zones [Aurex]

This indicator identifies the most recent unmitigated pivot high and pivot low on your chart, then draws a visible zone around each level until price closes through it.

How it works:

  • Detects swing highs and lows using a configurable fractal lookback period
  • Draws a zone box from the wick or full candle range at each pivot
  • The level line stays solid while the zone is active and switches to dashed once price closes through it
  • Tracks how many times price has entered the zone using bar count or volume
  • Displays a label when the filter threshold is crossed

Inputs:

  • Pivot lookback length
  • Swing area type: Wick Extremity or Full Range
  • Filter by Count or Volume
  • Intrabar precision option for more accurate volume
  • Independent color controls for highs and lows

Best used with:

  • Market Structure analysis
  • CHoCH and BOS confirmation
  • Order flow and SMC entry methods

Works on any symbol and timeframe. No repainting once a level is confirmed. Free to download.


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