Piranha version 2

5
  • Indicators
  • Maria Strudov
    Maria Strudov

    Maria Strudov

    • Top manager at  RMM Investing Group
    • Israel
    • 864
    5 (1)
    RMMIG- a senior expert on investment in real estate markets in Europe and the Middle East.Regular participant in the Middle East Analytical Forum - globalization and investment.
    I have been working in the foreign exchange market since 2012 as a private individual.
    4 products 3 comments
  • Version: 2.1
  • Updated: 11 April 2024
  • Activations: 5

✅ "Piranha" - an autonomous trading system that determines overbought and oversold levels on the chart.

  • Red and blue zones represent overbought and oversold levels respectively.
  • Entry points are marked with arrows: a downward arrow in the red zone for "sell" and an upward arrow in the blue zone for "buy".
  • The Take profit level is indicated by the green moving average.

Key features:

  1. Adjusting the Take profit level as the green moving average changes position.
  2. Averaging ability when a new market entry point appears.
  3. Strategy recommendations for the stock market in only BUY mode.
  4. Timeframe selection based on trading time allotment.
  5. The need for account load control: Piranha is a trading system, not a robot.


Reviews 1
Dmytro Nikytenko
32
Dmytro Nikytenko 2024.07.06 13:50 
 

Цікава торгова система.

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Dmytro Nikytenko
32
Dmytro Nikytenko 2024.07.06 13:50 
 

Цікава торгова система.

Maria Strudov
864
Reply from developer Maria Strudov 2024.07.19 08:39
thanks
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