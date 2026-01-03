Max Ribbon Mt5
- Indicators
- Stefano Frisetti
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410
=============================================================================================
MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously!
=============================================================================================
DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced trend indicator that combines two ribbon systems to accurately identify market direction: • MaxRib2 (Fast Ribbon): Responsive to short-term movements, ideal for capturing rapid reversals and trend confirmations. • MaxRib3 (Slow Ribbon): Filters out market noise and displays the main trend, perfect for medium- to long-term trading.
The proprietary algorithm uses a combination of:
✅ Triple Exponential Smoothing
✅ Momentum Analysis
✅ Adaptive Trend Filter The result is a ribbon that changes color smoothly: GREEN = BULLISH Trend RED = BEARISH Trend
================================================================================================
HOW TO TRADE ENTRY SIGNALS:
• LONG: When the ribbon changes from RED to GREEN
• SHORT: When the ribbon changes from GREEN to RED TREND CONFIRMATION:
• STRONG Trend: MaxRib2 and MaxRib3 of the same color
• TRANSITIONING Trend: MaxRib2 and MaxRib3 of different colors (wait for confirmation) EXIT:
• Close the position when the ribbon changes color • Or use the opposite ribbon as a trailing stop
RECOMMENDED STRATEGY:
1. Use MaxRib3 to identify the main trend
2. Use MaxRib2 for entry timing
3. Go LONG only when both are GREEN
4. Go SHORT only when both are RED
====================================================================================================
⚙️ SETTINGS AVAILABLE INPUTS:
• ShowMaxRib3 (true/false): Show/hide the slow ribbon COMPATIBLE ASSETS:
✅ Forex (all pairs)
✅ Indices (DAX, S&P500, NASDAQ, etc.)
✅ Commodities (Gold, Silver, Oil, etc.) ✅ Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, etc.)
✅ Stocks RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES: • Scalping: M5, M15 • Intraday: M30, H1 • Swing: H4, Q1
========================================================================================
DISTRIBUTION AND SUPPORT LICENSE:
• 6-month subscription
• Multiple activations permitted SUPPORT:
• Technical support for the first 30 days after purchase
• YouTube channel: Scipio Trading Room
• Contact: through MQL5.com
VIDEO TUTORIAL Watch the full video on how to use MAX RIBBON on the Scipio Trading Room YouTube channel
==============================================================================================
⚠️ DISCLAIMER Trading involves significant risks. MAX RIBBON is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk and capital management.
================================================================================