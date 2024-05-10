ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5

This is an astronomy indicator for the MT4 / MT5 platform like optuma program that performs a variety of functions. It uses complex algorithms to perform its own calculations, which are so accurate.

  • The indicator has a panel that provides astronomical information such as planets' geo/heliocentric cords, distance of sun/earth, magnitude, elongation, constellation, ecliptic cords, equatorial cords, and horizontal cords depending on  the vertical line that generated by the indicator depend on the time value.
  • The indicator can draw planetary lines on the chart, and you can control their scale and basic angle. You can also control the display of each planet line from the control panel.
  • It can draw planetary relationships, including conjunctions, sextile, quadrature, trine, opposition, and retrograde. You can also scan a custom time range for selected relations.
  • It will draw squaring vertical lines as modified method by Gann to know the reversal times
  • The indicator can also draw the New Moon and Full Moon on the chart.
  • It has a Square of Nine panel that allows you to use it with your astronomy analyses.
  • Furthermore, it has the Time of Planetary Degree function, and you can control the angle entry.
  • The orbits function can draw orbits times separators on the chart related to daily or current chart as you choose from the settings.
  • The indicator has an account info panel with a lot calculator and alarm function.
  • All of these functions can be controlled from the control panel, and it can save all the sets you choose.
  • This indicator has overlay function .

Overall, this astronomy indicator is a powerful tool for anyone interested in astronomy and can assist in making informed trading decisions.

Note: 

  • It Won't work on back test see the video attached and photos it will work as same as in video .
  • Please don't forget to add your review .
  • This product now in its first start and there is new updates coming we have plan to make it the only and the best one in market .


Introducing the Astronomy Indicator for MT4: Your Ultimate Celestial Trading Companion

Are you ready to elevate your trading experience to celestial heights? Look no further than our revolutionary Astronomy Indicator for MT4. This innovative tool transcends traditional trading indicators, harnessing the power of complex algorithms to provide you with unparalleled astronomical insights and precision calculations.

A Universe of Information at Your Fingertips: Gaze upon a comprehensive panel that unveils a treasure trove of astronomical data. Witness the planets' geo/heliocentric coordinates, the sun/earth distance, magnitudes, elongations, constellations, ecliptic and equatorial coordinates, and even horizontal coordinates—each meticulously calculated and beautifully presented. The vertical line generated by the indicator corresponds to the time value, granting you a cosmic perspective on your trading journey.

Planetary Lines and Relationships: Experience the magic of planetary lines as they grace your charts, with customizable scales and angles. Effortlessly toggle the visibility of each planet's line through the intuitive control panel. Discover the art of planetary relationships with indicators for conjunctions, sextiles, quadratures, trines, oppositions, and retrogrades. Explore these cosmic configurations within your chosen time range, empowering you to identify significant trading opportunities.

Unlocking Gann's Wisdom: Unveil the future with Gann-inspired squaring vertical lines that reveal potential reversal times. This innovative modification brings Gann's time-tested principles to life, helping you stay ahead of market turns and trends.

Lunar Guidance: Navigate the lunar phases with elegance as the New Moon and Full Moon adorn your charts. Lunar cycles play a vital role in trading, and our indicator ensures you never miss a beat.

The Square of Nine Advantage: Harness the Square of Nine panel to enrich your astronomical analyses. This ancient tool has been seamlessly integrated to empower you with unique perspectives on price and time relationships.

Time of Planetary Degree: Embark on a journey through the heavens with the Time of Planetary Degree function. Effortlessly adjust angles and dive into the cosmos, aligning your trading decisions with celestial wisdom.

Orbits and More: Witness the orbits function, an ingenious feature that draws orbit time separators on your chart, be it daily or current. The indicator's account info panel complements its features with a powerful lot calculator and alarm function, ensuring you're always in control.

Seize the Stars: Navigate the universe of trading with an overlay function that offers clarity and precision. Every feature is seamlessly accessible through the intuitive control panel, allowing you to save your preferred settings for a personalized trading journey.

A Bright Future Awaits: This Astronomy Indicator marks the dawn of a new era. As you embrace its potential, remember that it's merely the beginning. Updates are on the horizon, with a vision to establish it as the premier and unparalleled offering in the market.

One Note of Importance: While the indicator does not support backtesting, rest assured that its functionality has been meticulously captured in an attached video and images. Witness its dynamic capabilities in action.

Your Review Matters: As you embark on this cosmic trading journey, kindly share your experiences through reviews. Your feedback fuels our pursuit of excellence.

Embrace the stars, capture the planets, and navigate the cosmos with confidence. The Astronomy Indicator for MT4 is your guiding light in the world of trading, merging the profound with the practical in a harmonious dance of celestial precision and financial acumen.




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This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicators
BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
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ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator has been designed to integrate with the Elliott Wave theory, providing two distinct methods of operation: Automatic Work: In this mode, the indicator operates autonomously by detecting all five motive waves on the chart according to Elliott Wave theory. It offers predictions and identifies potential reversal zones. Additionally, it has the capability to generate alerts and push messages to notify traders of significant developments. This automated functionality streamlines the pro
ON Trade Joker Levels
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Numerology-Based Support and Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader Introduction: Unlock a new dimension in technical analysis with our Numerology-Based Support and Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader. This unique tool leverages the power of numerology to identify key support and resistance levels on your charts, providing you with valuable insights into potential price movements. Key Concepts: Numerology in Trading: Numerology is the mystical study of numbers and their significance in our lives. A
ON Trade Gann Squares
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Download user manual from : https://ontrd.com/our-books/ MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30284 Gann Squares Indicator: Analyzing Markets with Geometric Patterns The Gann Squares indicator is a powerful tool for market analysis that draws upon the mathematical concepts introduced by W.D. Gann in his article on "Mathematical Formula for Market Predictions." This indicator incorporates Gann's techniques involving square numbers such as 144, 90, and 52, as well as the Square of
ON Trade Bystra Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Indicator Description: The Bystra pattern indicator is designed to help traders identify trading opportunities using the Bystra pattern theory. The indicator provides entry values for placing limit orders, along with target and stop levels. This helps traders calculate their risk percentage, which is an essential aspect of proper money management in trading. Indicator Features: Use System Visuals: This option enables or disables the visual theme of the indicator, allowing users to customize its
ON Trade Donchian Channel
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This indicator serves the purpose of visually representing the Donchian channel on your trading chart. The Donchian channel is a straightforward technical tool used to depict the range between the highest high and the lowest low over a specified period. This indicator enhances the visual analysis of price movements, offering insights into potential breakout and trend continuation points. The Donchian channel can be applied to both the current time frame and a higher time frame, should you choose
FREE
ON Trade Pivoteer
Abdullah Alrai
4 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the Pivot Point Selector Indicator: Your Ultimate Tool for Custom Pivot Levels Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Say hello to the Pivot Point Selector Indicator, a game-changing tool that puts you in control of your pivot levels. This innovative indicator empowers you to choose three specific points that will determine the pivot level calculations, giving you unparalleled customization and precision in your trading strategy. Key Features and Benefits: Custom Pivo
FREE
ON Trade Metals Gram Price
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Introducing the Gold Gram Price Calculator Indicator Are you interested in keeping a close eye on the price of gold in your local currency? Look no further than the Gold Gram Price Calculator Indicator, an innovative tool that empowers you with the ability to calculate the real-time price of gold per gram in your preferred local currency. With this indicator, you can harness the power of financial insights to make informed decisions. Key Features: Localized Gold Price: The Gold Gram Price Calcul
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ON Trade Pivots
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
ON Trade Pivots is A technical indicator that Draws all Pivot levels depending on time frame that defined in settings. Notes It will be good tool for all traders who use pivot levels in their trades. Let me inform you that this indicator draw this level as buffers not as objects then you can connect it easily to EA. This indicator allow you to find pivots levels for any time frame not only daily you are free to choose time frame from settings. Parameters Use_System_Visuals - Enable /Disable Sy
FREE
ON Trade Angler
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
"This indicator is a simple trend detection tool. You can use it with your strategy to achieve good entries, such as in scalping mode. It will draw a channel around the price, which will expand as time increases. In custom periods, it will revert to the starting point of the expansion based on an algorithm that considers time and price together. You can buy at the lower boundary of the channel after signs of reversal become apparent. And you can sell from the upper boundary of the channel after
ON Trade Channels
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This indicator offers a robust market analysis method centered around the concept of the 'Regression Channel Tool'. By harnessing this tool, traders can gain exceptional control over their chart's regression channel, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. The Regression Channel Tool is a powerful instrument in a trader's toolkit. It's designed to provide valuable insights into price trends and potential support and resistance levels. The tool is especially effective for visualizi
ON Trade Candle Arrow
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Introducing our powerful Forex indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy and provide you with precise insights into the market trends. This cutting-edge tool employs a sophisticated custom algorithm that meticulously analyzes candle measurements, making adjustments for optimal accuracy. The result? A set of arrows expertly plotted on your chart, indicating strategic entry points. The genius behind this indicator lies in its ability to harness the power of candlestick patterns and comb
ON Trade Gann Diamond
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
The indicator is designed to detect and visualize diamond Gann waves, a specific pattern derived from Gann theory. It provides traders with insights into potential market reversals by drawing points (P) based on the ABC points of the pattern. Additionally, the indicator draws vertical lines from the predicted points (P) to help traders identify potential reversal points more easily. Indicator Features: Use_System_Visuals: This parameter enables or disables the usage of the system's visual theme
ON Trade Fibo Star
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
The "Fibo Star" indicator is designed to visualize Fibonacci Fans in a star-like pattern on your trading chart. These Fibonacci fans are a powerful tool for analyzing price movements and can offer insights into potential support and resistance levels. This indicator comes equipped with a user-friendly control panel, aiming to simplify the process of drawing and configuring the fans, thus saving you time and effort. Usage Instructions: This indicator is meant for manual usage. To effectively util
ON Trade Forex Strength Meter
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
The "Currency Strength Indicator" is a powerful tool designed to provide traders with insights into the relative strength of various currencies in the forex market. By calculating and plotting the strength of each currency based on its corresponding time frame, this indicator offers traders the opportunity to identify potential trading opportunities, especially when there are significant divergences or crossovers observed. Key Features of the Indicator: 1. Currency Strength Calculation: The ind
ON Trade Harmonic Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Harmonic Patterns Indicator: Enhancing Harmonic Trading Analysis The Harmonic Patterns Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify harmonic patterns on your trading chart using both manual and automatic detection methods. Main Features and Functions: Manual and Automatic Detection: This indicator empowers you to identify harmonic patterns through both manual and automatic methods. Whether you draw the patterns yourself or let the indicator do it for you, it's a versatile tool to enhance y
ON Trade Hikkake Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
The Hikkake Japanese candle pattern is a specialized indicator designed to identify and detect Hikkake Price Action Patterns that are being formed on a chart. These patterns are based on the concept of a false inside bar break out, which often leads to potential trading opportunities. The indicator's main function is to analyze the last five candles on the chart and determine whether they exhibit the characteristics of the Hikkake pattern. When this pattern is confirmed, the indicator will draw
ON Trade Japanese Candles
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Technical Indicator for Detecting Strong Price Action Patterns: Pin Bar, Inside Bar, and Outside Bar Introduction: In the realm of technical analysis, price action patterns serve as vital indicators of potential market movements. We've developed a sophisticated technical indicator that streamlines the identification of robust price action patterns on charts. Our indicator specializes in detecting three essential patterns: Pin Bar, Inside Bar, and Outside Bar. Key Patterns Detected: Pin Bar: The
ON Trade Shepherd Numerology Levels
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Introducing Shepherd Numerology Levels Indicator: Unlock the Hidden Patterns of Price Movement Discover a revolutionary approach to trading with the Shepherd Numerology Levels Indicator. This innovative tool combines the ancient wisdom of numerology with cutting-edge trading techniques to help you identify key support and resistance levels on your charts. By harnessing the power of the Square of Nine method, this indicator offers a unique perspective on market dynamics, allowing you to make mor
ON Trade Numerology Mirror
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Introducing the ON Trade Numerology Mirror Indicator: Unveiling Reversal Patterns through Numerology Unlock a new dimension in technical analysis with the ON Trade Numerology Mirror Indicator. This innovative tool leverages the ancient wisdom of numerology to identify key price reversal levels on your charts. By rearranging numbers in reversed positions, this indicator reveals hidden patterns that have the potential to signal significant price reversals, giving you a unique edge in your trading
ON Trade Optuma Astro
Abdullah Alrai
5 (5)
Indicators
This is an astronomy indicator for the MT4 platform like optuma program that performs a variety of functions. It uses complex algorithms to perform its own calculations, which are so accurate. The indicator has a panel that provides astronomical information such as planets' geo/heliocentric cords, distance of sun/earth, magnitude, elongation, constellation, ecliptic cords, equatorial cords, and horizontal cords depending on  the vertical line that generated by the indicator depend on the time va
ON Trade Melad Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Introducing the ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator: Enhance Your Trading Strategy with Breakout Patterns Discover the power of the ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator—an intuitive tool designed to elevate your trading decisions by detecting and highlighting breakout patterns on your charts. This indicator is your key to identifying crucial breakout points and potential trend shifts with simplicity and precision. Key Features: Breakout Pattern Detection: The ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator focuse
ON Trade Pulse Cycle
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This indicator will give you entries as result of scalping strategy that will be applied on 14 symbols in same time and you are able to be notified with this entries  Note :   This indicator for scalping on 5 minutes timeframe only . How to use it : 1-Open chart and adjust settings (edit symbols names as your platform names , activate the alert system if you need it . 2-Wait for any signal you have it from this scanner you will have it as alert and as notification and you will see it on board
ON Trade Stochastic Alert
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This indicator gives you the signal of real cross on stochastic indicator. This indicator is easy to attach to an ea. This indicator will work best on All time frames. Arrow appears depending on many algorithms that study the cross parameters. Indicator properties Use_System_Visuals: enable/disable visual styles. Stochastic_K_Period. Stochastic_D_Period. Stochastic_Slowing. Use_Notifications: enable/disable Push Notifications. Use_Alert: enable/disable Alerts. Use_E_Mail: enable/disable Email n
ON Trade VSA
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Introducing "ON Trade VSA" - Your Ultimate VSA Analysis Tool! Unlock the power of Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) with our cutting-edge indicator - "ON Trade VSA." VSA is a powerful methodology used by traders to gauge market strength, identify trends, and make informed decisions. Let's dive into the key features that make "ON Trade VSA" a must-have tool for your trading arsenal: Multicolored Volume Candles : Gain insight into market dynamics with our unique feature that assigns different colors to
ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe
Abdullah Alrai
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe, an advanced indicator designed to detect various market patterns using both manual and automated methods. Here's how it works: Harmonic Patterns: This indicator can identify harmonic patterns that appear on your chart. These patterns are essential for traders practicing harmonic trading theory, as popularized by Scott Carney's book "Harmonic Trading vol 1&2." Whether you draw them manually or rely on automated detection, ON Trade Waves
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Discover Wolf Waves - Your Ultimate Trading Tool! Are you on the hunt for a powerful tool to spot Wolf Waves easily on any time frame? Look no further! Our Wolf Waves indicator does the job effortlessly. Here's why it's perfect for you: Key Features: Automatic Detection: Our Wolf Waves indicator finds key points and draws lines on your chart automati
ON Trade Telegram Orders
Abdullah Alrai
Utilities
This program serves as an effective tool for sending messages through a Telegram bot using the MetaTrader platform. It enables you to send your trading recommendations related to the orders you open on the trading platform directly to your Telegram channel or group. These messages may include details about open trades and can be accompanied by illustrative images of the orders. Alternatively, they can be configured to be without images based on your preferences. This means that if you are the ow
ON Trade Breakout Zone
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Introducing our new indicator: [ON Trade Breakout Zone] Simple Yet Powerful Market Analysis Tool for All Traders! Suitable for Both Professionals and Beginner Traders Are you ready to supercharge your trading strategy? Our latest indicator is designed to simplify market analysis and empower traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting, [ ON Trade Breakout Zone ] is your key to unlocking potential profits in the market. How to Use [ ON Trade Breakout Zone ]:
ON Trade Numerology Station
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
User Manual Download link: https://ontrd.com/our-books/ For all who are asking about indicator  ON Trade Numerology Station It obtain about 16 numerology strategies it make together completed unit control your trading . Basic strategies to work with it are 3 strategies statistics about them are the following : 1. RBA levels success rate more then 95%. 2. FF more then 96%  3.RBA SUN 98% We will not say 100 % as they are .. Ratio rates as following :  1.Rba levels more then 1/3 to 1/6 . 2.FF MORE
ON Trade Manager
Abdullah Alrai
Utilities
This product will let you control your orders and account with a lot of functions  1- it will calculate correct lot size depending on your account size /SL size / pair point value for 1 lot size . 2- it will give you current order situation depend on lines places (target sl tp ). 3- it will move all orders target / sl with 1 button press . 4- it will give you info about your account and needed margin to open your orders . 5- it has functions to close all orders ( symbol or all ) . 6- it has func
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Quantum Trader
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Quantum Trader 2024.08.19 21:01 
 

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Abdullah Alrai
43891
Reply from developer Abdullah Alrai 2024.08.19 21:08
Thank you very much mr Makarios for your kind words i appreciate it too much
Corrado Bruni
378
Corrado Bruni 2024.05.13 11:22 
 

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Lahcen drihem
19
Lahcen drihem 2024.05.10 19:20 
 

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