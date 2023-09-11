AlgoEAs Trend Dashboard 1 Indicator for MT5

AlgoEAs Trend Dashboard V1 Indicator for MT5

Introduction:
This is a Dashboard Indicator based on 7 built in Multi Timeframe indicators.
This strategy gives Buy/Sell Ideas based on 9 trend states.
Easy to view gas guage to view current trend.
Has as optional Alerts to enable with 9 messages.
Run on M15 chart, with M15, H1, and H4 indicator time frames.
Great tool!

Features:
  • Non-Repainting Dashboard
  • For Desktop MT5 Only, Works On Any Mt5 Pair
  • Great for Intraday and Swing Trading
  • Easy view gas guage -100 (Sell) to 100 (Buy) signals.
  • Once all indicators line up.
  • Mobile Alerts, Desktop Alerts, Email Alerts
  • Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders

Trend Percentage shown on guage is also shown as a Blue trend line in the lower window.

Alerts base on indicator combinations, shows up in upper left information block:
Orange Lower Window Trend line,
40 "Strong Trend Buy"
30 "Normal Trend Buy"
20 "Small Pullback Buy"
10 "Weak Trend Buy"
0  "No Trend"
-10 "Weak Trend Sell"
-20 "Small Pullback Sell"
-30 "Normal Trend Sell"
-40 "Strong Trend Sell"

Match up the Trend Percentage with Market information Text to enter on Strong trend
or Small Pullback.  
Test on your favorite pair and time of day to see which signals give the best entry.

Seven Separate Indicators are included in this Dashboard included as resource files, that will be made 
available separately. For integration into EA's.
1. QQE, on 2 Timeframes with different settings
2. AMA 
3. Bollinger Band Stops
4. MA Crossover
5. Support and Resistance Wave, Similar to Zig Zag Direction Indicator
6. Stochastic
7. Henderson Filter, Higher Timeframe Direction Filter

