Risk Calculator Deluxe MT4 by PhipsProduktion

Fast, Efficient, Precise, simply DELUXE.

With the Calculator from PhipsProduction you have your risk under control with just a few clicks.

Thanks to the easy handling and the visual risk area, the calculator is not only perfect for experienced traders, but also a must for new market participants.

The program is suitable for all MetaTrader account currencies and common markets. (except bonds of all kinds)


Calculator for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81428?source=Site+Profile


Many new functions await you with the Deluxe Calculator.

-Thanks to the new pre-calculation, you can see the volume, risk, profit and margin you expect for this position before you open it.

-Both market orders and pending orders will be priced accurately.

-Price lines that have already been set can now be moved dynamically.

-Especially the margin check of the DELUXE Calculator is very interesting for active traders.

  This adjusts the position size based on the specified maximum margin, which is based on the account balance and the margin already invested.

  On the other hand, there is the option of specifying the proportion of the account balance that may be invested per order.

-In addition, a take profit can be set when opening a position, which is automatically calculated after the stop. (chance-risk ratio)


Application:

1. Check inputs

2. Choose the type of order

3. Double click on the price level where you want your stop loss to be

4. Check confirmation line and pre-calculation

5. Arrow key down -> The confirmation line is reset

    Arrow key up -> The order is calculated and set according to the risk specified.

6. Let profits run.




Hot Keys:

Arrow key up:     confirm and set order

Arrow key down: Reset confirmation line

Arrow key right:  switch overlay on/off

F7 key:               Open Inputs

P key:                 Set pending order

M key:                Set market order

Hash key # :       Exit program


Attention:

If the margin calculation is inaccurate:

-> Activate Leverage Manual

-> Compare the level variable with your broker's contract specification


Before you start the calculator, make sure that algo trading is allowed!

If something is wrong, the program communicates with you at the top of the chart what to do.


Inputs:

Risk calculation

+Calculation: Type of risk calculation

                      - amount of money: risk according to specified fixed amount of money

                      - Percentage: risk as a percentage of the account balance

+amount:       fixed amount of money that is risked

+Percentage: Percentage that is risked

+precision: Accuracy of the calculation, more important for smaller accounts (e.g. the calculation shows that 0.017 lots should be traded)

     - cut:     the risk may be smaller than specified   (0.01 lots are traded in the example)

     - round: the risk may be higher than specified     (0.02 lots are traded in the example)


margin check

+MarginMode: how the margin check is calculated

                       -fixed: uses account balance and margin value -> ignores open positions

                       -flowing: uses equity and free-margin value -> uses open positions (profits and losses)

+AccountMargin:  Percentage of the account balance, which may not be exceeded by the margin

+MarginCheck:     if active, an order-bound maximum margin is also calculated

+MarginPercentage: percentage of the account balance that may be invested for the order bound margin


TradeOptions

+TakeProfit: If active, a take profit in relation to the stop loss range is set on opening. (reward risk ratio)

+ChanceRiskRation: The ratio in which the take profit is set. (e.g. 100 points stop loss * 2.5 ChanceRiskRation = 250 points take profit)

+OneTrade: If active, only one position per market/symbol can be set

+OverRisk:  If active, positions whose stop-loss exceeds their specified risk can still be opened.

                   In this case, the smallest possible trading volume is traded.

+RiskAreaColor: Color of the risk area

+RiskAreaStyle:  Risk area style



If you have any questions, ideas or requests, please feel free to contact me. I am looking forward to your feedback.


Have fun and good trades,

Philipp Wilhelm, PhipsProduction.


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The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
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3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
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Utilities
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Auto Trade Copier
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4.76 (85)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
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Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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