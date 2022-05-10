Risk Calculator Deluxe MT5 by PhipsProduktion

Fast, Efficient, Precise, simply DELUXE.

With the Calculator from PhipsProduction you have your risk under control with just a few clicks.

Thanks to the easy handling and the visual risk area, the calculator is not only perfect for experienced traders, but also a must for new market participants.

The program is suitable for all MetaTrader account currencies and common markets. (except bonds of all kinds)

Many new functions await you with the Deluxe Calculator. -Thanks to the new pre-calculation, you can see the volume, risk, profit and margin you expect for this position before you open it. -Both market orders and pending orders will be priced accurately. -Price lines that have already been set can now be moved dynamically. -Especially the margin check of the DELUXE Calculator is very interesting for active traders. This adjusts the position size based on the specified maximum margin, which is based on the account balance and the margin already invested. On the other hand, there is the option of specifying the proportion of the account balance that may be invested per order. -In addition, a take profit can be set when opening a position, which is automatically calculated after the stop. (chance-risk ratio)

Application: 1. Check inputs 2. Choose the type of order 3. Double click on the price level where you want your stop loss to be 4. Check confirmation line and pre-calculation 5. Arrow key down -> The confirmation line is reset Arrow key up -> The order is calculated and set according to the risk specified. 6. Let profits run.





Hot Keys:

Arrow key up: confirm and set order

Arrow key down: Reset confirmation line

Arrow key right: switch overlay on/off

F7 key: Open Inputs

P key: Set pending order

M key: Set market order

Hash key # : Exit program





Attention:

If the margin calculation is inaccurate:

-> Activate Leverage Manual

-> Compare the level variable with your broker's contract specification





Before you start the calculator, make sure that algo trading is allowed!

If something is wrong, the program communicates with you at the top of the chart what to do.





Inputs:

Risk calculation

+Calculation: Type of risk calculation

- amount of money: risk according to specified fixed amount of money

- Percentage: risk as a percentage of the account balance

+amount: fixed amount of money that is risked

+Percentage: Percentage that is risked

+precision: Accuracy of the calculation, more important for smaller accounts (e.g. the calculation shows that 0.017 lots should be traded)

- cut: the risk may be smaller than specified (0.01 lots are traded in the example)

- round: the risk may be higher than specified (0.02 lots are traded in the example)





margin check

+MarginMode: how the margin check is calculated

-fixed: uses account balance and margin value -> ignores open positions

-flowing: uses equity and free-margin value -> uses open positions (profits and losses)

+AccountMargin: Percentage of the account balance, which may not be exceeded by the margin

+MarginCheck: if active, an order-bound maximum margin is also calculated

+MarginPercentage: percentage of the account balance that may be invested for the order bound margin





TradeOptions

+TakeProfit: If active, a take profit in relation to the stop loss range is set on opening. (reward risk ratio)

+ChanceRiskRation: The ratio in which the take profit is set. (e.g. 100 points stop loss * 2.5 ChanceRiskRation = 250 points take profit)

+OneTrade: If active, only one position per market/symbol can be set

+OverRisk: If active, positions whose stop-loss exceeds their specified risk can still be opened.

In this case, the smallest possible trading volume is traded.

+RiskAreaColor: Color of the risk area

+RiskAreaStyle: Risk area style









If you have any questions, ideas or requests, please feel free to contact me. I am looking forward to your feedback.





Have fun and good trades,

Philipp Wilhelm, PhipsProduction.