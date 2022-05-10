Risk Calculator Deluxe MT5 by PhipsProduktion

Fast, Efficient, Precise, simply DELUXE.

With the Calculator from PhipsProduction you have your risk under control with just a few clicks.

Thanks to the easy handling and the visual risk area, the calculator is not only perfect for experienced traders, but also a must for new market participants.

The program is suitable for all MetaTrader account currencies and common markets. (except bonds of all kinds)


Many new functions await you with the Deluxe Calculator.

-Thanks to the new pre-calculation, you can see the volume, risk, profit and margin you expect for this position before you open it.

-Both market orders and pending orders will be priced accurately.

-Price lines that have already been set can now be moved dynamically.

-Especially the margin check of the DELUXE Calculator is very interesting for active traders.

  This adjusts the position size based on the specified maximum margin, which is based on the account balance and the margin already invested.

  On the other hand, there is the option of specifying the proportion of the account balance that may be invested per order.

-In addition, a take profit can be set when opening a position, which is automatically calculated after the stop. (chance-risk ratio)


Application:

1. Check inputs

2. Choose the type of order

3. Double click on the price level where you want your stop loss to be

4. Check confirmation line and pre-calculation

5. Arrow key down -> The confirmation line is reset

    Arrow key up -> The order is calculated and set according to the risk specified.

6. Let profits run.


Hot Keys:

Arrow key up:     confirm and set order

Arrow key down: Reset confirmation line

Arrow key right:  switch overlay on/off

F7 key:               Open Inputs

P key:                 Set pending order

M key:                Set market order

Hash key # :       Exit program


Attention:

If the margin calculation is inaccurate:

-> Activate Leverage Manual

-> Compare the level variable with your broker's contract specification


Before you start the calculator, make sure that algo trading is allowed!

If something is wrong, the program communicates with you at the top of the chart what to do.


Inputs:

Risk calculation

+Calculation: Type of risk calculation

                      - amount of money: risk according to specified fixed amount of money

                      - Percentage: risk as a percentage of the account balance

+amount:       fixed amount of money that is risked

+Percentage: Percentage that is risked

+precision: Accuracy of the calculation, more important for smaller accounts (e.g. the calculation shows that 0.017 lots should be traded)

     - cut:     the risk may be smaller than specified   (0.01 lots are traded in the example)

     - round: the risk may be higher than specified     (0.02 lots are traded in the example)


margin check

+MarginMode: how the margin check is calculated

                       -fixed: uses account balance and margin value -> ignores open positions

                       -flowing: uses equity and free-margin value -> uses open positions (profits and losses)

+AccountMargin:  Percentage of the account balance, which may not be exceeded by the margin

+MarginCheck:     if active, an order-bound maximum margin is also calculated

+MarginPercentage: percentage of the account balance that may be invested for the order bound margin


TradeOptions

+TakeProfit: If active, a take profit in relation to the stop loss range is set on opening. (reward risk ratio)

+ChanceRiskRation: The ratio in which the take profit is set. (e.g. 100 points stop loss * 2.5 ChanceRiskRation = 250 points take profit)

+OneTrade: If active, only one position per market/symbol can be set

+OverRisk:  If active, positions whose stop-loss exceeds their specified risk can still be opened.

                   In this case, the smallest possible trading volume is traded.

+RiskAreaColor: Color of the risk area

+RiskAreaStyle:  Risk area style



If you have any questions, ideas or requests, please feel free to contact me. I am looking forward to your feedback.


Have fun and good trades,

Philipp Wilhelm, PhipsProduction.

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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Take a Break MT5
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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Tobias Lotz
18
Tobias Lotz 2022.06.10 20:11 
 

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Sven-Wilhelm
61
Sven-Wilhelm 2022.05.23 19:40 
 

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Kevko
25
Kevko 2022.05.16 21:40 
 

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