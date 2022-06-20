Risk Calculator Standard MT4 by PhipsProduktion

Fast, Efficient and Precise.

With the Calculator from PhipsProduction you have your risk under control with just a few clicks. 

Thanks to the easy handling and the visual risk area, the calculator is not only perfect for experienced traders, its also a must for new market participants.

The program is suitable for all Account Currencys and common MetaTrader markets. (except bonds of all kinds)


To the Deluxe Edition:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82955?source=Site+Profile

Calculator for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80535?source=Site+Profile


Application:

1. Check inputs

2. Double click on the price level where you want your stop loss to be

3. Watch the Check-line

4. Arrow-key down -> The check line is reset.

   Arrow-key up -> The order is calculated and set according to the risk specified.

5. Let profits run.


Hot Keys:

Arrow key up: confirm and set order

Arrow key down: Reset Check-line

Arrow key right: switch risk area on/off

F7 key: open Inputs

Hashtag key # : Exit program


Attention:

Befor you start the Calculator, make sure that Algo Trading is allowed!

If something is wrong, the program communicates with you at the top of the chart what to do.


Inputs:

Risk calculation

+Calculation: Type of risk calculation

- amount of money: risk according to specified fixed amount of money

- Percentage: risk as a percentage of the account balance

+amount: fixed amount of money that is risked

+Percentage: Percentage that is risked

+precision: Accuracy of the calculation, more important for smaller accounts (e.g. the calculation shows that 0.017 lots should be traded)

     - cut: the risk may be smaller than specified (0.01 lots are traded in the example)

     - round: the risk may be higher than specified (0.02 lots are traded in the example)

+CheckLine: Color of the Check-line

TradeOptions

+OneTrade: If activated, only one position per market/symbol can be set

+OverRisk: If activated, positions whose stop-loss exceeds their specified risk can still be opened.

 In this case, the smallest possible trading volume is traded.

+RiskArea: Shows the area where the stop loss can be set according to your risk. Outside this range you exceed the specified risk.

(Right arrow key to toggle on/off)

+RiskAreaColor: Color of the risk area

+RiskAreaStyle: Risk area style

Orders

+OrderComment: Comment for the Order

+MagicNumber: MagicNumber for the Order

+OrderDeviation:  Deviation for the Order-Opening (Slippage)



Interested?

Look for the Deluxe Edition, with additional functions such as Precalculation, Margin Check, Take Profit and many other extras.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82955?source=Site+Profile


If you have any questions, ideas or requests, please feel free to contact me. I am looking forward to your feedback.


Have fun and good trades,

Philipp Wilhelm, PhipsProduction.


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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